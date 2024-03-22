Multi Image Group's (MIG) Long List of Recently Renewed Clients and Why They Keep Coming Back for More

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi Image Group (MIG) is proud of our 45-year legacy of partnerships with world-class clients from a diverse range of industry verticals. MIG is proud of the fact that 93% of our business year-to-year is from existing clients. Some of MIG's clients who have recently renewed their contracts are Travelers, Intuitive, Volvo Group and more. These clients trust MIG as their event production partner year to year due to MIG's fierce commitment to delivering unparalleled excellence and innovation in all projects undertaken. From mission-critical leadership meetings, recognition events, product reveals, sales meetings to large expos and experiential activations, MIG's dedication to elevating event experiences of all kinds and providing our clients capabilities for actionable KPI/ROI capture has solidified its position as a long-term trusted leader in the industry.

This philosophy of partnership not only reflects the quality of MIG's design and execution but underscores the company's commitment to delivering Ritz Carlton level service which strengthens the relationships we have built over the years with our clients. One of the reasons our clients keep coming back is because of our track record of innovation and keeping each event fresh as well as the strategy of keeping the same core team members assigned. This strategy minimizes learning curves, team history, built-in camaraderie – and most of all, friendship.

As MIG looks ahead to the future of events and exhibitions, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver transformative solutions that inspire, engage, and leave a lasting and trackable impression on audiences worldwide. See for yourself by reaching out to Multi Image Group today as we celebrate this remarkable achievement and extend heartfelt gratitude to our truly valued clients for their unwavering support and confidence in MIG's capabilities. With a legacy built on excellence, innovation, and enduring partnerships, MIG is poised to shape the future of event production for years to come, while adding new legacy partnerships to the superior client list!

