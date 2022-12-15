Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Global Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2030 at a 12% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market Outlook by Type, Rated Voltage Range, Dielectric Type, End User - Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the market research report, the size of the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market was about $12 billion in 2021, and this will progress at a rate of over 12%, to reach about $35 billion by 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the significant expansion of the automotive and electronics sectors.

The automotive sector generated the highest revenue in the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market, of around $5 billion, in 2021, which will grow by 12.4% in the coming years. The main factors pushing the requirement for MLCCs in the automotive industry are the growing acceptance of the EV and self-drive technologies, government guidelines for compulsory ADAS systems, and increasing application of smart techniques in the manufacturing process.



Additionally, an EV requires far more MLCCs than an automobile driven by an internal combustion engine. As an EV has a much larger number of electrical and electronic components than an ICE-driven vehicle, it requires around 10,000 MLCCs. Hence, with the global outcry for pollution reduction, multi-layer ceramic capacitor market players are increasingly focusing on catering to the MLCC demand of EV OEMs.



The X7R dielectric type had the largest share, of around 30%, in 2021, as these capacitors have a high working temperature. Furthermore, this type of ceramic dielectric capacitor is apt for frequency-discriminating circuits, as well as bypass and decoupling applications. These dielectric MLCCs are also utilized for filtering and transient voltage suppression.



The high-range voltage capacitor category accounts for the largest share, of about 48%, in the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market in 2021. This was due to the innovative ceramic dielectric thin-layers and multi-layering approaches used in high-range voltage MLCCs, to offer high voltage and capacitance to electronic systems. They are used in a variety of applications, such as high-voltage coupling capacitors, inverter circuits, lighting ballasts, and switched-mode power supply systems.



APAC was the market leader in 2021, with a size of about $5 billion, and the market will progress at the highest rate, of 13%. This will be due to the increasing usage of products containing MLCCs in the automobile and renewable energy industries. This is essentially because of their enhanced capacitance levels and capacitor shrinking.



Additionally, regional producers of MLCCs are working on using advanced technologies, with the intention of competing effectively. The People's Republic is among the major manufacturers of MLCCs. Chinese MLCC manufacturers have been focusing on catering to consumer electronics manufacturers. In this regard, the increasing need for consumer electronics in developing countries is boosting the consumption of MLCCs, which, in line, fuels the growth of the multi-layer ceramic capacitor market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Involvement of Players in Various Strategic Developments

Drivers

Growing Electronics Industry

Increased Unit Adoption in the Automotive Sector

Restraints

Trade Battles and Discontinuation of General MLCCs

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Definition of Market Segments



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 13. Company Profiles



Chapter 14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

API Technologies Corp.

Knowles Capacitors

Walsin Technology Corporation

YAGEO Corporation

Shenzhen EYANG Technology Development Co. Ltd.

TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.

Kyocera Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9pi4i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets