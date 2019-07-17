Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market Size Worth $12.32 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multi-layer ceramic capacitor market size is expected to reach USD 12.32 billion by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. High resistance and enhanced frequency of these capacitors are expected to drive the demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of type, the general capacitor segment is likely to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2025

General capacitors are widely used in several industries owing to their vast benefits in removing noise from the electric circuit and storing electric charge temporarily. These capacitors offer the highest capacitance, excellent DC-bias characteristics, and monolithic structure for high reliability

Electronics end use segment is projected to lead the MLCC market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics products such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, digital still cameras, and computers is expected to accelerate the demand for MLCCs in the electronics industry

In terms of dielectric type, the Y5V segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period

Development initiatives and adoption of improved technologies in developing countries such as China , Taiwan , and India are driving production activities in electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industries, thereby creating more demand for MLCCs.

Some of the key participants in the MLCC market are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Yageo Corporation, and Walsin Technology Corporation

Read 145 page research report with TOC on "Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Rated Voltage Range, By Dielectric Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market

MLCCs are Surface Mounted Device (SMD) type capacitors used in wide ranges of capacitance. MLCCs are extensively used in numerous end-use industries such as electronics and automotive. These capacitors are preferred over other capacitors owing to features such as higher withstanding voltage, higher reliability, and better frequency. Furthermore, MLCCs are widely used in Radio Frequency (RF) applications such as tuner and cellular phones.

With the view of accommodating popular trends in the electronics industry, such as miniaturization, multi-functional applications, and convergence with high frequency applications, MLCC developers are focusing on the development of advanced MLCC varieties in terms of capacitance. Numerous Chinese capacitor manufacturers are investing in machinery upgrade to meet the processing requirements.

MLCC manufacturers are focusing on offering new varieties of ceramic capacitors such as ultra-small capacitors, high volume capacitors, and low Equivalent Series Inductance (ESL) capacitors to meet the varying needs of customers. In addition, manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop advanced MLCCs that can withstand the highly competitive market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor market on the basis of type, rated voltage range, dielectric type, end use, and region:

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

General Capacitor



Array



Serial Construction



Mega Cap



Others

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Rated Voltage Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Low Range (Up to 50 V)



Mid Range (100 V - 630 V)



High Range (1000 V & above)

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Dielectric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

X7R



X5R



C0G



Y5V



Others

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Electronics



Automotive



Industrial



Telecommunication



Data Transmission



Others

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

