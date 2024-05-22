Multi-market access with the upgrade of the trading platform Devexperts

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devexperts , a software solutions provider to financial firms, is today releasing a significant update for DXtrade XT with several important enhancements. Trading in assets denominated in multiple currencies is now supported, allowing brokers to broaden their trading horizons for an added competitive advantage. This change addresses brokers' demands for global market expansion, given the rising popularity of multi-market and multi-currency platforms.

Initially tailored for trading in US equities and equity options in USD, DXtrade XT has undergone major enhancements to accommodate trading in various markets and currencies. In this release, DXtrade XT is primed for the soft launch of EU equity trading, with a full-scale production launch planned, contingent upon integration with brokers' chosen executing party when adopting DXtrade XT as their primary trading technology.

Michael Babushkin, Global CEO of Devexperts, said: "The DXtrade XT enhancements provide brokers with the capability to trade in multiple markets and currencies, allowing them to navigate global markets with greater ease. Multi-currency support extends our platform's reach, reflecting our dedication to empowering brokers to succeed in a competitive industry."

Some key points in the platform's release are:

Data Integrity: For brokers seeking a turnkey solution, market data and the instrument universe are sourced from dxFeed, a Devexperts subsidiary, ensuring consistent real-time market data availability.

Market Centers: Initial support includes cash stocks and ETFs from non-US market centers. Marginal trading of equities and options remains available for US instruments on USD accounts.

Currency Handling: Users can hold multiple accounts in different currencies and trade instruments denominated accordingly. Commissions and fees are configured in the account's base currency, with external cash transactions applied accordingly.

Fundamentals Support: Upcoming updates will enhance EU market analysis with dedicated widgets, ensuring comprehensive support for fundamental analysis.

This update highlights Devexperts' goal of remaining at the forefront of trading technology, empowering brokers to explore new opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

About Devexperts

Devexperts has been developing software for capital markets since 2002. The company's core expertise is in multi-asset trading platforms, matching engines, and exchange solutions. Devexperts' development team comprises 800 engineers, located in offices in the USA, Germany, Bulgaria, Singapore, Portugal, Turkey, Georgia, and Ireland. Learn more at http://devexperts.com.

