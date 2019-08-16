Multi-Media Expert Shira Lazar Shares with Tips on TV Blog Trending Tech for Back to School

ATLANTA, Aug 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding insanely cool new technology to help students reach their highest potential is the challenge for all parents. This time of year, with a new school year just around the corner, it is important to have an expert sort through the many options. Internationally recognized social media expert Shira Lazar shared some timely tech ideas for impossible-to-buy-for students. Just in time for the back-to-school rush, she is providing direction for anyone challenged with finding great tech for students, young and old.

TOP TRENDING TECH FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL

Shira gave her top tech picks for this school year!

When going back to school, a computer recommendation is the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. Read the reviews. It is one of the most beloved computers on the market. The new modern design for XPS includes the InfinityEdge display, which enables the beautiful 13.4-inch edge-to-edge screen to fit in a compact 11-inch form factor. It is so thin and light that it goes unnoticed in a bag. It is a stunning device that is beautiful to look at but is also made of premium materials, so it is better quality than other computers. The versatile 2-in-1 design is perfect for however anyone works or plays with their laptop, tablet, tent or stand modes. For more information, visit: dell.com.

SUGGESTIONS TO HELP STUDENTS PROTECT THEIR TECHNOLOGY

Phones are critical now for all things in our lives, including learning. It can completely stop one's life when a phone breaks, so it is important to protect devices. It is crucial to go with a trustworthy brand. OtterBox Otter Plus Pop is a swappable, unstoppable case for every style this back-to-school season. The OtterBox Symmetry Series now has an integrated PopSocket PopGrip in one slim piece that fits easily in a pocket and stays out of the way when not being utilized. It is easy to switch the PopTops for customizable fun. Otter Plus Pop is available at Verizon and Verizon.com for Apple iPhone.

