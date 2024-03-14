MULTI-MEDIA LIFESTYLE COMPANY, xoNECOLE ANNOUNCES ITS INAUGURAL ITGIRL 100 LIST POWERED BY HYUNDAI

The powerhouse list celebrates A New Era of culture shifters, creators, and visionaries spanning music, entertainment, technology, social impact, and more.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- xoNecole , the leading digital lifestyle brand for Millennial and Gen-Z women of color, announced Friday its 2024 inaugural ItGirl 100 List. Powered by Hyundai, the ItGirl List celebrates 100 Genzennial women who are bold, unapologetic, and aren't afraid to pull up their seats to the table. Across regions and industries, these women embody the essence of discovering self-value through purpose, under the mantra that every girl has an "It" factor. The complete list can be viewed at: www.https://www.xonecole.com/itgirl100.

"We are excited to unveil the 'It Girl 100' program, a tribute to the influential yet often overlooked Black women in tech, media, style, entertainment, the arts, and more," states Shakyna Bolden, VP of Digital Revenue and Experiential Operations at xoNecole and Will Packer Media. "This initiative embodies our dedication to magnifying the powerful impact and creativity of Black women who are driving our culture forward. 'It Girl 100' is designed to spotlight these extraordinary women, offering them the recognition they richly deserve and celebrating their inspiring genius, talent, and leadership on a national stage.

Unveiled on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024, the ItGirl 100 list serves as a cultural zeitgeist of trending scenes and celebrates the Gen Z and millennial Black women who are not just participating in culture but are actively shaping it. Featured honorees include Imani Ellis, Founder of CultureCon and The Creative Collective; Donye Taylor, Founder of Nuclei; Alicia Scott, Founder and CEO of Range Beauty; Sandrine Charles, Founder of Sandrine Charles Consulting; Maiya The Don, Musical Artist; Skylar Marshai, Creative Strategist at Sunday Creative, Dimplez Ijeoma, SVP of Digital Marketing and Content Development for Capitol Records; Ivy Coco Maurice, Creative Director of WalkGoodLA; Jean Deaux, Musical Artist; Arion K. Long, Founder and CEO of Femly; Mari Copeny, Activist; Amber Grimes, EVP and GM of Love Renaissance Records; Scottie Beam, Media Personality and Co-Host of the Scottie & Sylvia Show; Dess Dior, Musical Artist; and many more.

To complement the ItGirl 100 list, xoNecole and Hyundai have created "It Girl In Motion," an original short-form video series. Inspired by the powerhouse energy of the new Hyundai Sonata , symbolizing innovation, strength, and forward-thinking this exclusive profile will feature select It Girls from the 'Class of 2024', and share their ties to their community, how they keep their ideas fresh and the ways they're shifting culture with influence and creativity.

"We're thrilled to partner with xoNecole in celebrating the remarkable achievements of the ItGirl 100 honorees," said Erik Thomas, director of experiential marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is committed to supporting initiatives that empower and uplift diverse voices, and this collaboration underscores our dedication to driving progress and innovation forward. As these exceptional women pave the way for future generations, we're honored to stand alongside them in shaping a more inclusive and dynamic world."

The ItGirl 100 List is more than just a list; it's a movement towards creating a world where every girl feels like "that girl," empowered to go beyond their potential and make an indelible impact on the world., Follow xoNecole on Instagram , X , Facebook .

About xoNecole

xoNecole stands at the forefront of digital media, empowering millions of multicultural women with content that spans self-care, wellness, relationships, careers, and financial empowerment. Owned by Will Packer Media, xoNecole offers a rich tapestry of storytelling, advice, and community engagement. Through initiatives like the 'It Girl 100' program and signature events such as Pajamas and Lipstick and ElevateHER, xoNecole celebrates and amplifies the voices and achievements of women of color, earning us over 200 million impressions and features on platforms like Forbes and CNN. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain, solidifying our position as a vital hub for today's woman, navigating the complexities of modern life. xoNecole is more than a media site; it's a movement dedicated to elevating every aspect of a woman's journey.

About Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

SOURCE xoNecole