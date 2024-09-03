MULTI-MEDIA MOGUL AND RADIO HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE LENARD "CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD" MCKELVEY PROVIDES GENEROUS DONATION TO CHARLESTON-BASED HOPE CENTER

Charleston Native's Donation Will Fund the "Hope Breakfast" Program for Homeless

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeless to Hope Inc., a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to providing comprehensive wrap-around services to those experiencing homelessness, is thrilled to announce a significant donation from acclaimed Charleston, South Carolina native, Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey. The multi-media mogul and Radio Hall of Fame inductee serves as co-host of iHeartMedia's nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club morning show. Through the donation, Homeless to Help aims to provide more than 1,000 meals over the next year.

The Hope Breakfast program provides a hot breakfast to the chronically homeless in Charleston, South Carolina. Charlamagne Tha God is no stranger to giving back to the community as he is a well-known advocate for mental health awareness through his Mental Wealth Alliance, which aims to destigmatize mental health in the Black community. Additionally, he is an Ambassador for the Food Bank for New York City.

"As a proud native of Charleston, I am excited to partner with the Hope Center to support the community and assist others in need," stated Lenard McKelvey. "The Hope Center is making an impact on people's lives so it's important for me to leverage my resources to make sure they are able to reach as many people as possible who are facing a difficult time in their lives."

"Unfortunately, many of the homeless in our community struggle with obtaining access to daily basic needs that include healthy warm meals in our community. Fortunately, with the generous donation from Charlamagne Tha God, the Hope Center will continue to serve and increase the organization's capacity to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. The funds received from Charlamagne Tha God will be allocated 100% towards the Hope Breakfast program at the Hope Center," said Latosha Jenkins-Fludd, Hope Center Executive Director.

About Hope Center

Homeless to Hope Center, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit 501c3 organization founded in 2023 to assist and support the City of Charleston's Hope Center in the provision of comprehensive, community-based wraparound services for those experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness, and ensure an availability of resources that promote stability and self-sufficiency among unsheltered and vulnerable individuals and families living in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey

McKelvey is creator of The Black Effect Podcast Network, home to multiple chart-topping podcasts. Alongside Kevin Hart, he is also the executive producer of several award-winning scripted podcasts. Additionally, he is the co-creator and host of the popular podcast The Brilliant Idiots with comedian Andrew Schulz. The author of the New York Times Best Seller Black Privilege, he also wrote the best-selling Shook One and the recent Get Honest or Die Lying. He's also partnered with Simon & Schuster Publishing on his imprint Black Privilege Publishing. Charlamagne is also an Emmy-winning producer through his production company, C Tha God World. He has hosted several network TV programs, including Stephen Colbert executive-produced Hell of a Week on Comedy Central.

For more information about the Hope Center and its initiatives, please visit https://hopecentercharleston.org.

Contact info:

Latosha Jenkins-Fludd, Hope Center Executive Director

529 Meeting Street

Charleston, SC 29403

843-371-2494

[email protected]

SOURCE Hope Center