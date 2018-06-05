Multi-Media Spanish Language Personality "Chiquibaby" Signs with MLC Media Services for its National Radio Syndicated Program

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading Spanish Language media company, MLC (MLC Media Services) announced today that as of July 1st, 2018 they will be responsible for all on-air network sales and radio station affiliation of the nationally syndicated program "El Show de Chiquibaby" in the US. Stephanie Himonidis, better known as Chiquibaby, is currently airing in 32 radio markets. She is also serving as host for the Telemundo show "Acceso Total" which airs in over a dozen US markets. This summer she will be traveling to Russia for the awaited 2018 FIFA World Cup to be part of "Un Nuevo Día" network coverage on Telemundo while also doing her daily radio program and sharing her experience on social media.

As a well-renowned 15-year multi-media personality with previous experience on Univision Television and Radio, CBS Radio, and SBS, she is a recipient of four Emmy Awards for her contribution to journalism and entertainment news and has also received multiple recognitions for her engagement in the community. "I am excited to join MLC Team, they have a top-notch roster of syndicated programs and their experience will help me with my next chapter in network radio," said Stephanie Himonidis.

"Adding Stephanie's Show to our list of Spanish Language Syndicated programs is a strategy that will help us deliver relevant premium content to our station partners and advertisers," said Carlos Moncada, CEO of MLC Media Services. Also stating, "we are thrilled to welcome such amazing and verse talent that reaches fans across television, radio and social media."

About MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 500+ stations in the US and Mexico. Its premier programs include El Show de Alex 'El Genio' Lucas, Armida y La Flaka, El Show de Compa Mike, El Show de Toño, and Ana Lisa y Julieta that currently reach over 10 Million people monthly with radio and social media.

