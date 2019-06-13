Multi-national energy utility company National Grid selects Atos to power up digital services

PARIS and IRVING, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a multi-year $150 million USD contract to deliver Digital Managed Workplace Services for National Grid's core business, spanning the UK and northeastern United States.

National Grid is a British multi-national electricity and gas utility company headquartered in the UK where it operates and owns the high voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and is the electricity system operator for Great Britain. In addition, it owns and operates the national gas transmission network in Great Britain. In the United States National Grid serves more than 20 million people through its electricity and gas networks in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Atos will deliver the latest Digital Managed Workplace Services technology and data analytics to digitally empower National Grid employees and improve end-to-end employee experience and service. This will be achieved through a support network, including a global enterprise service desk, device management and printing services, as well as a Proactive Experience Center. The center will be a dedicated employee experience improvement resource with a focus on integrating automation and AI solutions.

Atos will work with National Grid's business to optimize its operational performance by implementing new and smart workplace services solutions in support of its strategic priorities.

Adriana Karaboutis, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer (CI&DO), National Grid, said: "We chose Atos primarily because they shared our vision for digital end-user excellence. Atos has an excellent reputation with other leading UK and US companies and I am excited about our partnership and the transformation ahead."

"We very much look forward to working with National Grid to achieve a step-change in employee, and ultimately, end user experience through a true partnership with Atos," said Adrian Gregory, Atos Global Senior Executive Vice President and CEO UK & Ireland. "The comprehensive plan of improvements underpinned by innovative technologies will have a positive impact right across the organization, enabling National Grid to work smartly and more efficiently."

A strong presence and rich experience within the energy and utilities sector means Atos is well placed to implement tailored Digital Managed Workplace Services for National Grid.

The spectrum of change being witnessed in the sector from shifting regulatory frameworks to the challenges and opportunities of a low carbon economy to new innovative entrants disrupting the market, are all discussed in the Digital Vision for Energy and Utilities opinion paper.

