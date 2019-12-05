Multi-national Specialist in Resource Management Chooses MiX for 2,000 Vehicle Fleet

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX,NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), is proud to announce that a multinational specialist in resource management has appointed MiX Telematics in Australasia to enhance the management of its fleet throughout that region.

The initial implementation plan will see 1,400 heavy-goods vehicles across multiple sites in Australia fitted with MiX's premium fleet solution, after which the rollout will extend to an additional 600 light vehicles.

This renowned, global organisation selected MiX Telematics to help improve its business and vehicle operations, after conducting a successful trial of MiX's solutions earlier in the year.

The resource management company delivers operational solutions across water, waste and energy in order to turn waste into energy and waste water into new water supplies.

"Acquiring this prestigious customer is further testimony to our broad product range and ability to serve the needs of various industries and verticals across multiple geographies. We look forward to helping them improve the efficiency, safety and compliance of their fleet operations," says Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer, MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 789,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

