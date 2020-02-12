Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment (High, Mid, Low-acuity) Market Outlook, 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment market was valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2019, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases along with new FDA approval for portable devices will enhance the market growth globally



The global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market is growing efficiently from 2019 to 2027 attributed to the rise in incidences of lifestyle diseases, increased hospital admissions, new launch of portable and fixed equipment. Additionally, increased awareness of enhanced applications along with home care in the end-user segment will drive market growth. Multiparameter monitoring permits healthcare professionals to utilize significant patient clinical data in providing better-quality patient care. The upsurge in the geriatric population in the developed nations directly funds the overall market growth of these monitoring devices.



High acuity monitors further sub-segmented into critical care monitors, MRI compatible monitors, and perioperative monitors. High acuity monitors generated more than 50% of the total market revenue in the product segment. Increased need in critical care or ICUs in the hospitals will drive overall market growth. Increasing awareness for portable devices along with the launch of advanced equipment with integrated solutions are major key factors propelling the growth of the market.



The global market mainly is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and respiratory-related diseases. More than 35 million people are suffering from COPD in Europe, Japan, and the USA. Nevertheless, the high cost of advanced equipment, unstructured reimbursement policies for medical care at home and less awareness of these products are some of the key factors limiting market growth. The U.S. generated maximum revenue in 2018 due to the existence of top manufacturers, enhanced home care patient monitoring, improved R&D and a significant pool of aging population with chronic conditions.



Top producers have improved their monitoring applications worldwide mainly in the hospital and home care industry; private and small-scale product manufacturers are also maximizing their business capacity with low-cost equipment sales in Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe region. External factors driving the growth include acquisitions of medical technology companies, new device launch, partnerships, FDA approval, awareness for higher safety & controlled monitoring and activities related to sales, technology expansion, and branding.



The fast expansion of hospital infrastructure in the developing nations and growing need for advanced equipment with top applications will drive the growth in the Asia Pacific and Latin American nations. For instance, the number of hospitals in Brazil expanded from 6800 in 2015 to 6807 in 2017.

and Latin American nations. For instance, the number of hospitals in expanded from 6800 in 2015 to 6807 in 2017. The noticeable growth factors involve increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, FDA approval of new products in the U.S. market, increasing geriatric population, and enhanced awareness related to patient monitoring analysis.

Market limitations include high cost, less technology development in the emerging nations, unstructured reimbursement set-up and fewer product penetration in the overall global patient monitoring segment.

