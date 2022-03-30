Multi-Platinum Artist and Entrepreneur Snoop Dogg Partners with Woman Owned WinknDrink App as Women's History month closes

WinknDrink is a new Meet Now App founded by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Women

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvin C. Broadus, Jr. professionally known as "Snoop Dogg" is now a Partner of the Meet Now app, WinknDrink another of his ever expanding business acquisitions and ventures. Snoop Dogg will lend his entrepreneurial spirit, pop culture presence and expert business acumen by endorsing and promoting the app. Additional specific terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

"I loved that this app is run by a group of Diverse women. When the idea was presented to me, I knew it would be something I would be a part of and could help expand. The technology is something the world has been waiting for," said Snoop Dogg.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of WinknDrink Vanessa Jackson, saw the iconic artist and serial entrepreneur as a natural fit for the brand. A true unifier, Snoop naturally brings people of diverse backgrounds together through his catalog of music; most recently acquiring the infamous Death Row Records, to his position at Def Jam, as well as his participation in various brand and entertainment campaigns including the latest Gucci® "Love Parade" campaign.

"We are honored to have the cultural icon; Snoop Dogg join the team at WinknDrink," said Vanessa Jackson. "By providing his support, we are excited to expand the reach of WinknDrink, globally."

WinknDrink is the first "Meet Now App" led by a group of five (5) creatively and professionally diverse BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) women. WinknDrink® is a unique app where users are connected not only by their personal or aesthetic interests but by their food and beverage preferences. It's patented features such as "Drink DNA" and "Food DNA" connect users by inspiring them to meet new people by trying new restaurants and venues in their local communities or while traveling. The app is available for download on both the Apple and Google Play Store.

The team includes Chief of Marketing Operations (CMO), Vanity Perkins, a licensed Real Estate professional, serial entrepreneur and wife of NBA Champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins; Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Deidra Barksdale, a Licensed CPA, CGMA; Danielle Lee, Chief of Business Operations (CBO), an experienced Restaurateur and rounding out this dynamic group of women is Thomasina Perkins, publicist for Sports and Entertainment professionals, serves as Chief Communications Officer (CCO).

Launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2021, WinknDrink is in the beta stage and has had successful rollouts in three major markets, Miami, Florida, Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas. The app is expanding to additional markets this year and engaging with hospitality groups and beverage brands.

Hospitality, spirit or entertainment brands interested in participating in the WinknDrink pilot program, please contact Danielle Lee, CBO at [email protected] for an overview of how the program works and to register for inclusion. Follow on Instagram: @winkndrink_business

About Meet Now Group LLC: The home of the WinknDrink app, the fast track to making in-person, instant organic connections. To learn more about WinknDrink, follow us on TikTok and Twitter: @winkndrink on Instagram: @winkndrinks or visit the official website at: www.winkndrinks.com.

Media Contact:

Meet Now Group LLC; WinknDrink

Thomasina Perkins, CCO

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12911215

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Meet Now Group LLC