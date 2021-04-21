Multi-Platinum Artist Marc Mysterio Places Unreleased Never-Before-Heard Song With Iconic Hip-Hop Star Flo Rida on Auction as Exclusive 1/1 NFT

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weeknd just sold an unreleased song for a cool $495,000 as an NFT. So, how much can an unreleased song from Marc Mysterio featuring vocals from Hip-Hop Icon Flo Rida fetch at auction as a one-of-a-kind exclusive NFT without further plans for conventional release on Spotify/Apple/Amazon?

From 2008-2018, Marc Mysterio released 50+ tracks with Sony Music collaborating with Netflix's Trailer Park Boys, Shaggy, Crash Test Dummies, Avicii, Samantha Fox(Greatest Hits), and Alexandra Stan/Mohombi; now, he's anxious to recreate that success... Alone.

"Though, I'm confident the song would have tremendous commercial success given both Flo Rida's sales records, after considering label proposals for the song, and watching The Weeknd's success with limited edition NFTs, I decided the answer was to 'One-Up' Weeknd and auction my song with Flo Rida as a unique 1/1 NFT, whilst OpenSea is the perfect platform to achieve this -- I'm all in" notes Marc Mysterio, a Multi-Platinum Artist/Producer/Songwriter who gained fame in the EDM Boom and received 4 IFPI Gold Awards in 2020.

Marcel Albert, CEO of Amerada Music adds "2021 presents challenges given the reduced royalty rates from streaming -- Amazon recently reduced its streaming royalties by 90% -- whilst promoting songs to radio, during COVID-19, has presented new challenges that are somewhat insurmountable for success, on a global basis, for independants vs. majors. Moreover, given the high advance Amerada paid to Rhino/Atlantic/Warner to secure rights/clearance for the performance of an artist of Flo Rida's stature on Marc's song, we must be uniquely innovative as to maximise the return from commercial exploitation, whilst offering collectors/fans something of unique value".

"The streaming royalty exploitation model isn't sustainable for artists whereas gold/platinum hits yield a few grand -- versus financial security before streaming -- nor is it sustainable for Spotify whose losses are hundreds of millions annually. NFT offers both my/Flo Rida's fans the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind song from their favourite artist -- it's priceless!" concludes Marc Mysterio, speaking from the artist's perspective.

The Auction on Opensea began today: https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/51333832531930017978004395017256532710177731641679755514832855808524368740353

SOURCE Amerada Music