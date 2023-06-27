Multi-Platinum Band Whiskey Myers Debuts Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey

PALESTINE, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For genre-bending band Whiskey Myers, who have spent nearly 15 years selling out shows worldwide while amassing a devoted fanbase and a critically acclaimed discography, music is just where their creative spirit begins. From their own coffee line to unique, collectible art created for each show and each album, the multi-Platinum band known for connecting further with fans via their passion projects now unveils their creation of Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey. Breaking free from conventions, Uncle Chicken's transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul of its diverse fan base, offering a remarkable libation that defies categorization. Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey shrouded in mystery and infused with the untamed spirit of a legendary figure within the Whiskey Myers universe.

Whiskey Myers Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey

Remaining true to their musical philosophy of refusing to be confined by genre, Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers explained on behalf of the band, "Uncle Chicken's stays true to that notion. We didn't want to create just another mundane bourbon – Uncle Chicken's embodies that renegade spirit."

To create the brand-new offering, Whiskey Myers has partnered with Bespoken, the visionary craft whiskey maker with a staggering tally of over 150 medals in just the past three years. Bespoken harnesses the power of their cutting-edge innovation and has embarked on an ambitious endeavor to test over 5,000 unique whiskey variations. This relentless pursuit of perfection leads them to what they believe is a whiskey masterpiece (in Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey), poised to ascend the pinnacle of global accolades and redefine the bourbon market in the years to come. This enigmatic bourbon combines traditional craftsmanship with innovative techniques, resulting in a whiskey that harmonizes complexity and smoothness in every sip.

Peter Iglesias, CEO of Bespoken, expressed his excitement, stating, "Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey encapsulates the untamed essence of Whiskey Myers and their relentless pursuit of breaking boundaries. This release expands the possibilities of what a whiskey can be, inviting enthusiasts on an exhilarating journey with every sip."

Since their emergence in 2007, Whiskey Myers has captivated audiences at more than 2,500 live shows with ever-increasing crowd sizes. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones' Chicago stadium show in 2019. Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, "John Wayne," and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts and at No. 2 on the Rock chart. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.75 million albums and amassed over 2.4 billion streams while earning six RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications as an independent band. Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as "the real damn deal" has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount's hit show "Yellowstone" as well as Netflix series "What/If," Angelina Jolie film "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and CBS series "SEAL Team," among several others.

Uncle Chicken's is available online at www.unclechickenswhiskey.com with a suggested retail price of $59.99/750 ML. For more information, follow Uncle Chicken's on Instagram (@unclechickens) and Whiskey Myers (@whiskeymyers).

SOURCE Uncle Chicken's