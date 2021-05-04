Multi-Platinum Canadian Legend Jann Arden Announces Livestream Concert 'Jann Arden On Stage' On May 20 At 8 PM ET

Widely known for her numerous hit songs and many laughs, Jann Arden will perform some of her biggest hits and share first-time performances of her interpretation of Paul McCartney's "Lavatory Lil" and a cover of The Cure's "Lovesong." Tickets for Jann Arden On Stage are on sale now at JannArden.com with additional options that will give fans access to an exclusive VIP meet & greet, limited edition commemorative merch, and more.

"I don't know a single person that doesn't have 'going to see live music again' on their list of things they're going to do as soon as life gets back to a little bit of normal," commented Jann Arden. "But until that happens, I'm excited to announce this live stream event that I think you will absolutely love. The band and I got together in a warehouse somewhere to play some music and have some laughs, and I cannot even express how much of a joy-filled experience it was! We'll be playing songs that I haven't revisited for many years and even a couple of new ones. Can't wait for you to see this!"

Jann Arden is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, broadcaster, podcast host, and author. Born and raised in Alberta, Arden catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with her debut album, Time For Mercy, featuring the hit single, "I Would Die For You." A year later, with the follow-up album Living Under June, she would have her career breakout hit "Insensitive," which solidified her position in the music scene across Canada and beyond. To date, Arden has released 14 albums and achieved 19 top 10 singles. Her most recent release was 2020's greatest hits album, Hits & Other Gems, released via Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. Hits & Other Gems includes hits, "Could I Be Your Girl" and "I Would Die For You," a cover of The Cure's "Lovesong" recorded with Scott Helman as part of his Hotel Sessions series, and a live version of "Insensitive." Her music is available to stream, HERE.

With accolades that include 19 top 10 singles, eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality. Arden has joined the ranks of Canadian music icons, including Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, and many more.

A versatile artist, Arden co-created and stars as a fictionalized version of herself in the CTV Original Comedy Series JANN, available on CTV in Canada. The first two seasons are available via HULU in the U.S. Premiering in 2019, the series was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season. Season three is currently in production. The show features guest stars Sarah McLachlan, k.d. lang, Elisha Cuthbert, Keshia Chanté and more. Arden previously appeared in sitcoms including Ellen and Corner Gas, has been involved in Working Moms and The Detour and appeared in The Vagina Monologues when it toured Canada. Arden hosted CBC Radio's Being Jann, sat in the judge's chair for Canada Sings, and has made guest appearances on CBC's Rick Mercer Report, as well as regularly appearing as a guest host on The Social.

In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Arden is, of course, an author of note, peppering her words of wisdom with her signature humor. Arden has written five books, the most recent being her new memoir "IF I KNEW THEN: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging," released in October 2020 via Random House Canada. IF I KNEW THEN follows Arden's 2017 Canadian bestseller, "FEEDING MY MOTHER: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss," which spent a combined 44 weeks on The Globe and Mail bestseller lists.

