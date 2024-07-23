Multi-Platinum Country Music Superstar Dustin Lynch Joins Beard Club as Equity Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Club , the leading beard-first men's grooming brand, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its team of equity partners: MULTI-PLATINUM Country music superstar Dustin Lynch.

I'm looking forward to being a part of a brand I use every day: back home, in the studio, on tour, you name it. Post this Dustin Lynch x Beard Club

Known for his chart-topping hits and magnetic stage presence, Lynch brings Beard Club a unique blend of talent, dedication, and authenticity. As an equity partner, Lynch will be actively involved in product development, marketing campaigns, and exclusive events, bringing his distinct style and vision to Beard Club's ever-growing community. He joins a select family of brand partners including NBA superstar James Harden, recording artist Kid Cudi, and MLB All-Star Justin Turner.

Lynch's closely-cropped beard has become part of his personal brand, as he's solidified his place as one of Country music's biggest recording artists. With over 4.4 BILLION cumulative global streams, Lynch has earned nine #1s; four Top 5 albums; 10 GOLD, PLATINUM, and MULTI-PLATINUM certified singles; and high-profile nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards. He was inducted as a member of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry in 2018.

His sixth studio album Killed The Cowboy (Broken Bow Records), with current Top 10 single "Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)," is boldly making a statement. Captivating audiences across the nation while headlining packed venues to sold-out crowds like his latest KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR, he's also supported the genre's biggest names including Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Blake Shelton.

"I'm excited to partner with Beard Club and join a community that celebrates individuality and confidence," said Lynch. "Beard Club's commitment to quality and innovative approach to grooming resonate with me. I'm looking forward to being a part of a brand I use every day: back home, in the studio, on tour, you name it. I'm hyped to join the club and make it official."

Beard Club has quickly become a household name, known for its premium grooming products and a mission to empower men to Craft with Confidence. The partnership with Dustin Lynch marks a significant milestone as the brand's first Country music partner while reinforcing its commitment to authenticity and excellence.

"Dustin Lynch embodies the spirit of Beard Club," said Jason Kimball, Head of Brand at Beard Club. "His dedication to his craft and genuine connection with his fans align perfectly with our values. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Beard Club family and look forward to the good times ahead. We're already working on collaborations that will speak to Dustin's fans."

Beard Club's products are available online and in Target stores nationwide. For more information about Beard Club and its range of grooming essentials, visit beardclub.com .

High-resolution photos and video of Dustin Lynch for Beard Club are available for media use here .

ABOUT BEARD CLUB:

Beard Club is a leading brand in men's grooming, dedicated to providing high-quality beard care products crafted with natural ingredients that enable you to Craft with Confidence. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Beard Club offers a comprehensive range of grooming essentials designed to nourish, strengthen, and style beards of all lengths and textures. For more information, visit beardclub.com .

