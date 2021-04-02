Multi-Platinum, Grammy Nominated Artist Natalis teams up with Davis Chris & Mr Foster for New Gospel Album

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalis Ruby ( https://www.natalisruby.com ) recently announced the release of "Good Fridays" distributed by DFD MUSIC / SYMPHONIC. Natalis always prays to God over the trajectory of her life. During the pandemic, she said to God "if I'm ever given the opportunity to glorify your name through music I will not say no." In December her prayers were answered when Davis Chris & Mr Foster reached out to her about working on an upcoming Gospel Album. The Good Fridays album was created to celebrate life because Natalis also battles with Lupus on a daily basis. The ultimate goal of this album is for it to spread to all youth ministries around the world.

Natalis Mr Foster & Davis Chris (Photo Credit : @theopolisart)

Buy Tracks and stream "Good Fridays" HERE .

About Natalis, Davis Chris & Mr Foster

Natalis, is a multi-platinum, Two time Grammy Nominated Artist straight out of the Bronx, NY who battles Lupus on a daily basis. Lupus strikes mostly women of childbearing age. People with lupus can experience significant symptoms, such as pain, extreme fatigue, hair loss, cognitive issues, and physical impairments that affect every facet of their lives. Many suffer from cardiovascular disease, strokes, disfiguring rashes, and painful joints. 90% of people with lupus are women. "Have you ever heard music that moved you to the point where you wanted to tell all of your friends about it? Well, that's the type of feeling you may experience when listening to "Good Fridays" says Natalis. Her connection with music strengthened when she lost both her maternal grandparents and her father, who were all musicians. Her therapy became alone time in her room, writing poetry that would turn into belted lyrics, while pretending to be on stage. Now, you can experience Natalis' angelic voice appearing as a background vocalist on J. Cole's platinum selling album Born Sinner (Roc Nation) and Kanye West's Yeezus (Def Jam) and singing lead on the anthem of computer animated TV series, Bratz "Rock Angelz" (Hip-O Universal). Her pen has also been featured on international double platinum hit "Fuego" by Eurovision runner up, Eleni Foureira and hit Lifetime biopic Wendy Williams The Movie (2021).

Davis Chris & Mr Foster are a production duo located in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. Davis Chris & Mr Foster are combat military veterans that have Charted on Billboard six times in three different languages and multi genres. Most successfully known for two time Billboard charting gospel single "Blood Aint Thicker Than Water'' which is also featured on the album.

"My purpose is to create music that heals the souls of everyday people and mainly the people affected by Lupus. Working in partnership with Davis Chris & Mr Foster was fun and was the right step in the direction I want to take my music," says Natalis. Over 1000 artists have recorded songs over the years with Davis Chris & Mr Foster.

"Good Fridays" has been distributed worldwide by Symphonic / DFD Music

DFD always welcomes media inquiries, in addition to reviewing and receiving new talent. Follow them on social media at:

Davis Chris: @iamdavischris for all platforms.

Shane Foster: @iamshanefoster on all platforms.

Natalis Ruby: @natalisruby on instagram @thisismsruby on facebook website: https://www.natalisruby.com

DFD Music: @dfdmusicllc on Instagram @dfdmusic on Facebook @therealdfdmusic on Twitter

Media Contact:

DFD MUSIC

Shane Foster

323-810-7743

[email protected]

SOURCE DFD MUSIC