MULTI-PLATINUM SELLING RAPPER, PRODUCER AND MUSIC LEGEND DR. DRE TO RECEIVE ASCAP HIP-HOP ICON AWARD AT ASCAP RHYTHM & SOUL CELEBRATION OF 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP

Thursday, June 22 in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Rhythm & Soul department revealed plans to honor legendary multi-platinum selling producer and artist Dr. Dre with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 22. The ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award is presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an indelible impact on the art and culture of hip-hop.

"Dr. Dre's groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today. As a champion for some of today's biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "Dre continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry and we are thrilled to recognize him with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award as we mark 50 years of hip-hop."

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Dre began his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin' Cru. Shortly after, he co-founded the revolutionary group N.W.A. The Compton, California native embarked on his solo career in 1992 when he released his solo debut album The Chronic, which has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA, reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance ("Let Me Ride"). Dre launched Aftermath Entertainment in 1996, where over the years he discovered hip-hop superstars such as 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson.Paa, and Eminem. Jimmy Iovine and Dre established Beats Electronics in 2008, and later launched Beats Music – Apple acquired both in 2014. Among many other accolades, Dre won a Grammy and an Emmy for the HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones, and the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent took home three Emmys. In 2013 the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation was funded and established. In 2022, they expanded their efforts to the Los Angeles Unified School District, opening the Iovine and Young Center (IYC) Integrated Design, Technology and Entrepreneurship (IDTE) Magnet, a new high school that will offer students grounding in the same cutting-edge curriculum.

Music at the June 22 event will be provided by Grammy Award winner DJ Kid Capri and attendees will include top names in the music and entertainment industry.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 920,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates as a not-for-profit. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 18 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP