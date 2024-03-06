MULTI-SITE UNIVERSITY HEALTH NETWORK IN THE US CHOOSES CLOUD SERVICE FROM SECTRA TO HANDLE INCREASING IMAGING VOLUMES AND STRENGTHEN SECURITY

SHELTON, Conn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging cloud subscription service Sectra One Cloud to a university health network in the US. The adoption of Sectra's Software as a Service (SaaS) underscores the healthcare provider's commitment to advancing and streamlining diagnostic processes, prioritizing physician collaboration and robust security measures across more than 10 hospitals.

Sectra's radiology solution

The university health network conducts approximately two million imaging exams annually across more than 10 hospitals. By embracing Sectra One Cloud, Sectra will oversee the entire infrastructure through a fully managed Software as a Service (SaaS) model in the cloud. This entails ongoing monitoring, optimization, and upgrades, complemented by round-the-clock support and security monitoring to maintain a seamless user experience. Such a setup will establish a robust system at the healthcare provider, capable of ensuring top tier support and security while accommodating projected growth in exam volumes and potential expansion into other medical specialties.

Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc., emphasizes, "I am proud to be able to offer a solution that helps hospitals deal with both growing imaging volumes as well as cyberthreats. Our experience in assisting large health networks is key when helping customers on their cloud journey."

The six-year contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year and the healthcare provider will initially utilize the service's module for radiology. The contracted and guaranteed order value amounts to $20.4M and the revenue will be recognized gradually over the contract period.

