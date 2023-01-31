Multi-Specialty Healthcare Rebrands to Excelsia Injury Care andAppoints Experienced Healthcare Leader George Goodwin as CEO

Also announces the expansion of its regional footprint and leadership team with experienced healthcare executives





Patients to benefit from more locations, services and physicians

BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-Specialty Healthcare ("MSHC"), a mission-driven provider of outpatient post-traumatic injury care and physical rehabilitation, today announced a rebranding to Excelsia Injury Care ("Excelsia"). The new brand symbolizes a "Rise to Excellence" that embodies a commitment to guiding patients back to full pre-episodic health and reflects the company's expanded regional platform, now with 60 care centers across four states. Alongside the rebranding, Excelsia announced the appointment of George Goodwin as CEO, a seasoned executive with more than 40 years of scaling multi-site healthcare organizations. MSHC Co-Founders, Dr. Chuck Thorne and Dr. Larry Yalich, will continue to serve the company as a member of the Board of Directors.

George Goodwin, CEO, Excelsia Injury Care (formerly Multi-Specialty HealthCare)

"Building Excelsia with such a talented and dedicated team has been an amazing journey. We built this company with a vision of integrating high-quality, post-traumatic care to deliver the best healthcare outcomes to patients, regardless of their income levels. Based on the high degree of trust from patients and referral sources and strong physician relationships, I believe we are well on our way to realizing that vision." said Dr. Thorne. "This is also a pivotal moment for our company where we have demonstrated tremendous momentum and established a clear runway for growth and impact. I'm excited to now work with George, an operational and growth-oriented leader who will help our company reach new heights and help us reach and positively impact patients across the mid-Atlantic."

Goodwin has a proven track record of growing healthcare businesses by expanding core and new services, organically and through mergers and acquisitions, and optimizing operations and strategy. He joins Excelsia from Surgery Partners, where he served as President of the American Group since 2004. Over his tenure, Goodwin oversaw over one hundred surgery centers nationally and helped the company grow across core and new services. Earlier in his career, Goodwin rose through the ranks for 15 years at Symbion, where he led growth and development efforts and was Group President of surgery centers, surgery hospitals and physician practices.

"I've long admired the organization for its comprehensive approach to effective, post-traumatic treatment and its dedication to helping patients navigate a complex insurance and injury reimbursement system. That commitment to drive the best patient outcomes is evident in every team member at Excelsia and will continue to be our core focus," added Goodwin. "Dr. Thorne is truly a pioneer in our industry, and together, we see opportunities to expand this model to better serve patients with more locations, services and providers."

The rebranding also symbolizes Excelsia's leading regional platform and the expansion of its highly skilled and mission-oriented leadership team. The company welcomed Injury Care Center (ICC) and Tri County Pain Management to the Excelsia family, enabling it to serve patients in 60 locations with 400 employees in Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. Excelsia also announced the hiring of General Counsel John Wall, who served in a similar capacity at Springstone Health and MedExpress, and Dr. Brian Epstein, one of the four founders of Tri County who will continue to lead the Pennsylvania market.

About Excelsia

Excelsia's mission is to deliver the full continuum of best-in-class, patient-centric healthcare services to individuals traumatically injured on the job, in a vehicular accident, or due to the negligence of another, and support their return to functional restoration in a cost-efficient, outcome-oriented environment. Founded in 1993, Excelsia has grown into a regional leader with the ability to serve patients in 60 locations with 400 employees in Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Multi-Specialty Healthcare