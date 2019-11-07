Multi-Stakeholder Coalition Announces Strategic Partnership To Advance Goal Of Affordable Health Care In The U.S.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Coalition on Health Care (NCHC), an alliance of national health care provider, purchaser, labor, payer and consumer organizations, announced a new strategic partnership with Healthsperien, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based health policy consulting firm. The organizations will work alongside each other to advance NCHC's mission of achieving quality, affordable health care for all in the U.S. The new partnership will expand the Coalition's breadth and depth of expertise to support a new vision of affordability at the intersection of quality and innovation.

"We are thrilled to announce this new strategic partnership with Healthsperien," said Dr. Jack Lewin, Chairman of the Board of NCHC. "At a time of rapid change in health care in the United States, NCHC and its over 80 participating national organizations will play a critical role in ensuring quality, affordable health care for all. Our new partnership with Healthsperien will allow for a fresh look and renewed focus for our strategic vision and mission, as well as provide the policy depth, political knowledge, and strategic expertise to benefit not just our members but the Washington policy community writ large."

As a result of the partnership, NCHC President & CEO, John Rother, a nationally recognized leader in health care in the U.S., will become President of NCHC and current Board of Directors member, Shawn Martin, Senior Vice President for Advocacy, Practice Advancement & Policy at the American Academy of Family Physicians will become interim CEO. Michael Budros, former David A. Winston Health Policy Fellow and VBID Health Project Director, will serve as the Coalition's Policy Director and Ann Kempski will continue to serve as Senior Advisor to the Coalition.

"Never before in my over four decades of advocating for quality, affordable health care for all Americans has multi-stakeholder coordination and joint advocacy been more critical to moving bipartisan legislation in Washington. I'm honored to have served NCHC and its members for 7 years as President & CEO and look forward to continuing to do so as President," said Rother.

"The new partnership signals an exciting new direction and structure for NCHC. Over the next several months, we will engage with our diverse membership to chart a new course along with our partners at Healthsperien to ensure quality, affordable coverage for all," said Martin.

Based in Washington, D.C., and founded in 2013, Healthsperien focuses on strategic, regulatory, and legislative issues that shape the U.S. health care system with the goals of improving access, lowering costs and higher-quality care. The new partnership will ensure NCHC is supported by a team of experts with significant experience across a variety of areas in the U.S. health care system, including value-based payment and care delivery, coverage, innovations in public programs, and social determinants of health.

"I want to thank Dr. Lewin for the opportunity to partner with NCHC to support the organization and its members in achieving a more rational, affordable, and sustainable health care system for all," said Tom Koutsoumpas, Founding Member of Healthsperien. "We look forward to working together to advance our shared mission."

The National Coalition on Health Care (NCHC), the oldest and most diverse group working to achieve comprehensive health system reform, is a 501(c)(3) organization representing more than 80 participating organizations, including medical societies, businesses, unions, health care providers, faith-based associations, pension and health funds, insurers and groups representing consumers, patients, women, minorities and persons with disabilities. Member organizations collectively represent – as employees, members, or congregants – over 150 million Americans.

Healthsperien, LLC, (www.healthsperien.com) is a Washington, D.C.-based health care policy consulting firm focused on strategic, regulatory, legislative and implementation issues. Healthsperien works with an array of Fortune 500, community-based, and national, not-for-profit organizations. Our clients include health plans and care providers, stakeholder coalitions, organizations focused on payment and delivery reform, and others interested in more effective use of technology and data and analytics. Together, we believe in the importance of innovation and partnerships in shaping a future health care system that addresses the goals of improved access, lower costs and high-quality care.

