Multi-State Cannabis Delivery Company Doobie Launches Delivery Service in San Francisco

Partners with Posh Green Dispensary, Founded by Cannabis Trailblazer Reese Benton

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doobie, a multi-state cannabis delivery service, announced today that it has launched operations in San Francisco in partnership with Posh Green Cannabis Boutique, the first Equity Retail Cannabis Dispensary in San Francisco independently owned by a Woman of Color.

Located in Hunters Point, Posh Green was founded by San Francisco native Reese Benton. Posh Green offers top-shelf premium cannabis products and actively supports local farmers and greenhouse vendors. Benton is a force in the San Francisco cannabis market, and a leader, equity advocate and mentor for women in the cannabis industry.

"We are thrilled to commence Doobie cannabis delivery operations in San Francisco," said Jessica Powell, Co-Founder of Doobie. "Doobie is committed to bringing high-quality cannabis to consumers everywhere, and we are proud to partner with cannabis trailblazer Reese Benton of Posh Green to offer a better delivery option to customers in the Bay area."

"I'm excited to work with Doobie, a company whose commitment to excellence makes it the perfect cannabis delivery partner for Posh Green," said Reese Benton, Founder of Posh Green.

Doobie delivery customers will receive 20% off their first orders. The company delivers to the San Francisco metro, South San Francisco and San Mateo areas Monday through Saturday 12PM to 8PM.

Doobie's product offerings can be viewed at trydoobie.com , which provides a streamlined, mobile-optimized shopping experience. Customers can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert consultants are available via chat and phone to answer any questions. Doobie empowers consumers to be confident in their choices and delighted with their experiences, ensuring that happiness is delivered.

About Doobie

Doobie is a leading national cannabis delivery service that provides consumers with convenient and safe access to cannabis. Doobie's carefully curated selection of products offers something for all consumers and takes the guesswork out of the cannabis purchasing process. As a customer-driven cannabis platform, Doobie has implemented a user-friendly interface to streamline both the ordering and delivery process. The company operates in Arizona, California, Massachusetts and Missouri. To learn more, visit trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243) and follow Doobie on Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin.

SOURCE Doobie