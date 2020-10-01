Multi-State Cannabis Pioneer Tikun Olam and Maine Grown Announce Partnership to Produce Medical & Adult Use Cannabis Products for the State of Maine

The partnership combines Tikun Olam's history of peer-reviewed scientific research and clinical data with Maine Grown's expertise in formulating and delivering high-quality cannabis products to consumers. Tikun Olam has been producing high-quality wellness products and methods for over 10 years, including its world-renowned Avidekel ™ high-CBD strain, available in vape oils, tinctures and topical formulations.

"We have been exploring opportunities to serve the market in Maine for several years," says Tikun CEO Bernie Sucher, "It is essential for us to work with people who share our values and standards of care. To properly address a marketplace that hosts tens of millions of visitors every year, you want a partner whose business is scaling. The team at Maine Grown exemplify all of these qualities."

Nick Morton, Founder and President of Maine Grown, sees the partnership as natural and timely, with adult-use cannabis sales scheduled to commence in early October, "Maine Grown provides a perfect platform for a national brand such as Tikun and we are dedicated to producing consistent, high-quality wellness products for both medical patients and recreational consumers." Maine Grown's meticulous and data-centric approach to cultivation and processing paired with Tikun's legacy of research and science will deliver superior cannabis products to consumers in the State of Maine.

About Tikun Olam

Tikun Olam ("Repair The World" in Hebrew) is the world's leading cannabis brand - globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. Tikun's products have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel's regulated medical cannabis market, treating patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as Cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/Colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and chronic pain. Tikun established itself in the U.S. in 2015 as a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada, Greece and Australia, all in support of its global mission to educate the traditional medical community and its patients on the applications of cannabis as a scientifically proven wellness product. Visit www.tikunolam.com, and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Maine Grown

Maine Grown, LLC is Maine's premier cannabis cultivator, processor, and dispenser, offering patients and soon to be adult-use consumers with products that provide a superior experience. Maine Grown takes great pride in producing the highest quality cannabis products through cutting-edge cultivation technology and processing techniques. The company is Certified Organic by MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association).

