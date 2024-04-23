Multi-talented Emmy® Award-Winning Host & Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley Set to Receive Trailblazer Award at A Pink Pump Affair

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award-winning Civil Rights Attorney and Child Advocate, Areva Martin, in collaboration with the Special Needs Network (SNN), has revealed the distinguished honorees for the 16th Annual A Pink Pump Affair. This noteworthy charity event is scheduled for Sunday, May 19th, 2024, at 11:30 AM, at the esteemed Beverly Wilshire Hotel, A Four Seasons. The event celebrates exceptional individuals who have contributed significantly to their respective fields and communities.

Credit: Kwaku Alston

Renowned national broadcast news anchor Pat Harvey from CBS 2 & KCAL 9 News is all set to host an inspiring afternoon that will bring out generosity in everyone. The event will include a silent auction, which will be hosted by award-winning comedian and actress Kym Whitley. In addition, Summer Colony Living will present a live fashion show. SNN has added celebrity presenters to the program, and their names will be announced soon.

We are delighted to acknowledge these outstanding leaders and advocates who have significantly impacted their respective fields and communities," said Areva Martin, Founder and President of Special Needs Network. "Their unwavering commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion, and empowerment is genuinely inspiring. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to celebrate their achievements at the 16th Annual A Pink Pump Affair.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, a multi-talented Emmy Award-winning host, author, actress, producer, and entrepreneur, has been named the recipient of this year's Trailblazer Award for her outstanding contributions to promoting women's health and wellness. In addition to her successful acting career, Tamera has utilized her platform to advocate for inclusivity and empowerment within her community. This prestigious award is given to those who set an example by taking action and inspiring change, particularly in areas that foster inclusivity, equality, and empowerment for underrepresented groups.

"I feel incredibly blessed and honored to have been considered for the 'Trailblazer Award.' It's hard for me to believe I've been pursuing my passion for more than 30 years now! While there have been some challenging times throughout my career, I'm grateful that most of my experiences have been positive. All these experiences have helped shape who I am today, and I couldn't have done it without the amazing support and love I've received. I'm forever grateful for this journey," said Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Alva Adams-Mason, Director of Multicultural Business Alliances at Toyota, will receive the Game Change Award for her outstanding work promoting diversity in the automotive industry.

Diversity isn't just about representation; it's about creating opportunities for everyone," said Alva Adams-Mason. "Embracing different perspectives and voices can drive innovation forward.

Cristy Romero will be presented with the Self-Advocate Award for her courageous leadership in advocacy for disability rights. This award emphasizes the significance of self-advocacy to attain greater independence, equality, and recognition, inspiring others to speak up and assert their rights and needs.

"Inclusion is not just a goal; it is a necessity," said Cristy Romero. "We all deserve access to the resources that help us thrive independently."

Entrepreneur and autism self-advocate Michael Jett will be honored with The Areva Martin Everyday Advocate Award for his 15 years of retail innovation expertise within the Consumer Packaged Goods category. His work extends to collaborating with corporate executives and suppliers to implement advertising inventory and commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"As the Founder of Yack Shack Group, we're dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and products in the retail landscape," said Michael Jett. "I proudly identify with the special needs community without shame or reservation."

Past honorees include Vice President Kamala Harris and award-winning actresses Niecy Nash, Angela Bassett, Jenifer Lewis, Loretta Devine, Holly Robinson Peete, and many more.

A Pink Pump Affair is presented by Toyota and sponsored by US Bank, The Lakers Foundation, Walmart, LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and Bella Vida Magazine as the official magazine sponsor.

All A Pink Pump Affair proceeds will support the recently established Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities (C.A.D.D.). The center is situated on the site of the new Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, a significant establishment. SNN is delighted to have a central location where it can bring all of its programs and services under one roof, thereby enhancing the focus of its work in the South Los Angeles community.

For more information about the event, visit https://snnla.org/a-pink-pump-affair/ .

Media Contact:

Christopher Sibley

The Sibley Firm

[email protected]

323.559.6781

ABOUT SPECIAL NEEDS NETWORK (SNN)

Special Needs Network (SNN) was founded by media personality and civil rights attorney Areva Martin, Esq. in 2005 after she was met with obstacles in accessing necessary services for her son, Marty, who was diagnosed with autism at two years old. SNN is one of the nation's leading social justice, autism, and disability rights organizations. Based in Los Angeles, the organization provides innovative direct service and online programming to supply aid and resources to hundreds of thousands of families annually. Its mission is to combat the discrimination disenfranchised communities of color face in getting proper care and resources for minority children with developmental disabilities. For more information about SSN, visit SNNLA.org.

SOURCE Special Needs Network (SNN)