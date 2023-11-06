MULTI-TALENTED SCIENTIST, ENTREPRENEUR, AND AUTHOR, DR. CHRISTINA RAHM, LAUNCHES RAHM ROAST

"DRC Ventures introduces Rahm Roast as one of the first organic
detoxing derivative coffees available on the international market."

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRC Ventures, under the direction of Dr. Christina Rahm, is proud to announce the launch of Rahm Roast, an organic coffee brand offering detoxing properties. Rahm Roast is considered a boutique brand coffee using trade secret methods to extract toxins, bacteria, parasites, and fungus while implementing detoxing ingredients.

 Considered to be the first of its kind in the specialty coffee genre, Rahm Roast is made with organic, fairtrade coffee beans from Guatemala, infused with patent pending, proprietary, Xoted Method Technologies. In summary, "our Xoted method constitutes a multi-washing process designed to remove contaminants and heavy metals. "This complex process is designed to not only remove all unhealthy attributes but leads to lower acidity and helps support the original flavor and aroma," said Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder/CEO of DRC Ventures.

In extensive coffee processing inspections, Rahm Roast had no detectable mycotoxins, a characteristic often found in commercially processed coffees. Further, this new coffee incorporates properties including bioavailable silica, a trace mineral complex, and vitamin C to guarantee the best possible flavor profile including chocolate, nutty and caramel overtones.

"I have worked for years creating healthy, environmentally friendly detox products. I am now taking that knowledge, combined with patented scientific disciplines, and integrating those formulas into the coffee market," added Rahm.

For more information on Rahm Roast, go to www.rahmroast.com; Rahm Roast is also available at The ROOT Brands: www.therootbrands.com/purelivingroot

ABOUT DR. CHRISTINA RAHM: Dr. Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions. Author of 'Cure The Causes,' and 'Cure The Causes Cookbook,' Rahm's mission is to help attain the root cause of health problems. Having traveled to over eighty-five countries, in consulting roles, her proudest achievements are her expansive philanthropic initiatives and being the mother to four children. www.drchristinarahm.com

ABOUT DRC VENTURES: DRC Ventures' mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation. A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. www.drc-ventures.com.

