Multi-tool Maker Launches Leatherman Grant Program

Today, Leatherman is launching the Leatherman Grant Program. This inaugural program will donate $100,000 to support non-profit organizations that aim to inspire, prepare, and develop the next generation of problem solvers. The goal is to unleash the potential and fund the efforts of pioneering non-for-profit organizations who are solving problems to make the world a better place, just like Tim Leatherman did 35 years ago.

"It took eight long years and lots of perseverance to create a multi-tool I liked and finally, that the market liked too," said Tim Leatherman, co-founder and chairman of the board. "We created this grant program to provide funds for fresh innovative ideas that have the potential to make a big impact. We hope we can enable someone to make their mark and make a difference."

Grant applications will be accepted from June 12, 2018, until August 31, 2018. All 501(c)3 organizations or the global equivalent are eligible to apply for funding ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. A team of Leatherman employees including Tim Leatherman will choose 10 to 15 grantees. Grantees will be announced in October 2018.

For more information about the Leatherman Grant Program, visit www.leatherman.com/grants.

Founded in 1983 by Tim Leatherman and Steve Berliner, Oregon-based Leatherman Tool Group is the world's largest manufacturer of high quality multi-tools (Leatherman) and LED lights (Ledlenser), with more than 120 million tools and lights sold, and distribution in more than 86 countries. For more information visit www.leatherman.com, www.ledlenser.com, or find us on Facebook at /leatherman and /ledlenserusa.

