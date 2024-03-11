Multi-Unit Franchisee Becomes Sky Zone's Largest Owner Following Latest Acquisition Deal

Private equity firm deepens relationship signaling continued momentum for indoor active entertainment brand

PROVO, Utah, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, announced today, private equity firm Ex Nihilo Capital has acquired ten locations across Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin and Tennessee. As the largest franchisee in the system, the strategic investment highlights the brand's continued growth path forward. Roger Duncan, the founder of Ex Nihilo, leads the 17 parks in their portfolio. This acquisition represents Sky Zone's mission of bringing active play and core memory making to families across the United States through the empowerment of its trusted franchisees.

"I've continued investing in Sky Zone for nearly 10 years due to its unparalleled brand recognition within the industry," said Roger Duncan, Sky Zone franchisee. "The unwavering support I've encountered from the communities we operate in and the franchisor, have continued propelling my passion and unit growth over the years. This sector thrives on scalability, and I've yet to encounter a venture as inherently scalable as this one. For me, there's simply no superior investment avenue, which is why I'm so proud to oversee the parks in our portfolio."

Earlier this year, Sky Zone's CEO, Shawn Hassel, shared the brand's commitment to sustained momentum, and how the company will accelerate franchise development through amplified support of the franchise network. Sky Zone is expecting to hit 300 parks by the end of 2024.

Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer at Sky Zone, shared his enthusiasm for the milestone, stating, "Multi-unit franchise owners like Roger are the backbone of Sky Zone, and he sets a great example of the opportunities within our system as we continue to grow."

As Sky Zone continues to open new parks and set new standards for entertainment, engagement and excellence in the indoor entertainment industry, the brand still has territories available. To learn more about Sky Zone and its franchising opportunities, visit skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

SOURCE Sky Zone