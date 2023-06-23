Multi Vendor Support Services Market size is set to grow by USD 12.26 billion from 2022 to 2027; the rapid development in the IT infrastructure to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multi vendor support services market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multi Vendor Support Services Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints

Multi Vendor Support Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (hardware and software), type (large enterprises, small, and medium-sized enterprises), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. These services are preventive and remedial services that physically repair or optimize hardware, including contract maintenance and repair in case of a problem. Such support services include support for remote and on-premises workstations, servers, and storage. Moreover, the dominance of North America is due to the availability of adequate IT infrastructure and the wide geographical presence of employees due to increasing globalization. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global multi vendor support services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global multi vendor support services market.

North America is projected to contribute 36% to the global market growth. The dominance of the regional market can be attributed to the availability of adequate IT infrastructure and the wide geographical presence of employees due to increasing globalization. Furthermore, organizations across several industry verticals in North America are improving their business processes to enhance customer satisfaction and gain a competitive advantage in the global market. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Multi Vendor Support Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rapid development in the IT infrastructure drives the multi-vendor support services market. IT infrastructure size and complexities are growing fast due to increased computing needs that are met by a bigger and better network and server and storage equipment.

Furthermore, organizations opt for digitalized operations such as the cloud, container, IoT, and other technologies to take over new business functions. Moreover, organizations are progressively using MVSS to manage and maintain their infrastructure due to the shifting technological landscape. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of multi-vendor support services by the sales and marketing segment is an emerging trend shaping the multi-vendor support services market. Businesses use CRM software solutions and other related services to manage clients and prospects, send email messages, and make phone calls. Companies focus on digital marketing and use advanced analytics to find customer decisions and current market trends.

Furthermore, companies also manage software updates and maintain IT infrastructure using services such as hands-on reporting and analysis, remote consulting, and convenient maintenance services. Hence, the adoption of multi-vendor support services by the sales and marketing segment is one of the growing trends which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high implementation and maintenance costs challenge the growth of the multi-vendor support services market during the forecast period. The price of the multi-vendor support services usually includes the system design and customization cost, implementation cost, training, and maintenance cost.

Furthermore, the implementation of support services in an organization requires IT staff with relevant skill sets. Hence, such factors lead to an increased cost of implementation of the multi-vendor support services, which adversely affects its adoption among the end-user industries such as IT, sales and marketing, and others.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Multi Vendor Support Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multi vendor support services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the multi vendor support services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the multi vendor support services market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multi vendor support services market vendors

Multi Vendor Support Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abtech Technologies, Clear Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Dynamic Systems Inc., Dynamic Systems, Inc, FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., HP Development Co. LP, International Business Machines Corp., Macquarie Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Park Place Technologies LLC, Service Express LLC, TERiX International, XS International Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., AT and T Inc., and Citrix Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

