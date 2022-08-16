Multi-Vendor Support Services Market will exhibit impact during 2021-2026, Rapid changes in the IT infrastructure to improve the Market growth - Technavio

Aug 16, 2022, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the multi-vendor support services market, operating under the Information Technology market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 10.07 billion, at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Rapid changes in the IT infrastructure have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, High implementation and maintenance costs might hamper the market growth. Request the Latest Free sample report
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AT and T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Service Express LLC, XS International Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Based on geographic segmentation, Over 38% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the hardware category led the growth under the service segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. Buy Sample Report.
- Service
- Hardware
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Multi-Vendor support services market report covers the following areas:
- Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Size
- Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Trends
- Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rapid changes in the IT infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the Multi-Vendor Support Services Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Multi-Vendor support services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Multi-Vendor support services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Multi-Vendor support services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Multi-Vendor support services market, vendors
IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT spending market share in Southeast Asia is expected to increase to USD 33.97 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4%.
Domain Name System Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The domain name system tools market share is expected to increase to USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3%.
|
Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 10.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.88
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AT and T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Service Express LLC, XS International Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT and T Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Service Express LLC
- XS International Inc.
- Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article