Multi X Celebrates America's Favorite Salmon Brand, Latitude 45, with the Launch of Two New Smoked Salmon Products

MIAMI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi X, the largest and most trusted importer of salmon products to the U.S., celebrates its Latitude 45 brand, the No. 1 selling smoked salmon brand in the U.S., with the launch of two new products—Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon Candy Bites and Smoked Chipotle Salmon. The products were debuted by Multi X at Seafood Expo North America (SENA) on March 10 – 12, 2024 as part of the expo's New Product Showcase dedicated to the U.S. market's newest groundbreaking seafood products.

Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon Candy Bites and Smoked Chipotle Salmon bring consumers a ready-to-eat hot smoked product that inspires at-home cooks with familiar sweet and spicy taste profiles. Latitude 45 takes salmon from fresh to smoked within 24 hours of leaving the water ensuring fresh smoked salmon for consumers. These products can be easily worked into shoppers' weekly meal rotation with fresh and convenient meal options that can be ready in minutes making seafood feel more accessible.

"We're proud of how much consumers enjoy our products, and celebrate the love American shoppers have shown our Latitude 45 brand, welcoming it into their weekly meal rotations making it a No. 1 household favorite salmon brand," said Fernando Pérez, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Multi X. "We listen to the needs of our shoppers and are confident they will love our two new smoked salmon products—Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon Candy Bites and Smoked Chipotle Salmon—finding fresh and exciting ways to enjoy them at home with family and friends."

Latitude 45 salmon products are Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4 Star, and Orthodox Union Kosher certified. The brand offers fresh, frozen, hot and cold smoked products from Multi X, the first salmon producer to be ranked in the two most important sustainability indexes: Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index.

During SENA, these two new Latitude 45 products along with Multi X's Lightly Smoked Salmon were served in gourmet recipes by Chilean-Bostonian Chef Fernanda Tapia at the Multi X booth #841 throughout the three-day event. Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon Candy Bites along with the Multi X Lightly Smoked Salmon were also served on Sunday, March 10, at an exclusive tasting at SENA's new Sand Bar, located within the Wavemaker's Zone (booth #3165).

Additionally, Multi X brought a dedicated virtual reality (VR) experience to the U.S. market for the first time at SENA (booth #841). Transporting attendees to the glacial waters of Patagonia, the interactive VR journey followed Multi X's salmon through the entire value chain, from the hatcheries and seawater pens to the smoking and processing plants.

ABOUT LATITUDE 45

Latitude 45, the #1 selling salmon brand in the U.S., offers fresh, frozen, hot and cold smoked products that are Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4-star, Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and OU Kosher certified. Responsibly farm raised in the pristine waters of Patagonia, Latitude 45 is the only salmon brand on the market that goes from fresh to smoked in 24 hours. You can find Latitude 45 products at Walmart, Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, Winn-Dixie, Meijer and other retailers. For more information, please visit www.latitude45salmon.com.

ABOUT MULTI X

Founded in 1987 in Puerto Montt, Chile, Multi X are pioneers of Chilean aquaculture. The company actively invests and supports the development of Southern Chile, as it has for three decades. Multi X is committed to making the best salmon in the world, placing sustainability and transparency at the center of the business, managing our global impact, and generating responsible and sustainable value for society and its shareholders.

