Multi X Expands its Ultra-Premium, Antibiotic-Free ArkA Salmon Products to U.S. Fine Dining and Retail Markets

MIAMI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi X, the largest and most trusted importer of salmon products to the U.S., debuts ArkA, the world's first brand with a full line of ultra-premium, antibiotic-free certified (ABF) Antarctic salmon, to the foodservice industry. To celebrate the expansion of ArkA's fresh, frozen and smoked salmon products to U.S. fine dining and retailers, Multi X hosted a special tasting experience for attendees during the Seafood Expo North America (SENA), March 10-12, 2024, at booth #841.

Raised in the nutrient-rich Antarctic waters in the Magallanes Region of Chile, Region XII, ArkA offers fresh, frozen, hot and cold smoked products that scale to meet the world's ever-growing protein demands. ArkA's salmon products are ABF certified, Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certified, and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4 Star certified.

"ArkA is special. There is a need in fine dining for ultra-premium, antibiotic-free Antarctic salmon and Arka is the solution. We are excited to bring ArkA to those looking for a consistent supply of ultra-premium, antibiotic-free Antarctic salmon that is 100 percent traceable throughout our entire value chain," said Jorge Goles Niemann, Director of Business Development at Multi X. "From farm to harvest, to shipping and distribution, our fully vertically integrated operation makes ArkA one of the most transparent and sustainable salmon brands available today."

At SENA, Multi X debuted an exclusive food service unboxing experience of ArkA, followed by a special tasting of the product from Chilean-Bostonian chef, Fernanda Tapia, who prepared gourmet dishes using ArkA fillets with recipes that let the salmon's natural qualities shine through. ArkA's firm texture, intense color and high retention of omega-3s (2,470 mg per 3 oz. serving) make it a trusted culinary ingredient for fine dining chefs.

Additionally, Multi X brought a dedicated virtual reality (VR) experience to the U.S. market for the first time at SENA (booth #841). Transporting attendees to the glacial waters of Patagonia, the interactive VR journey followed Multi X's salmon through the entire value chain, from the hatcheries and seawater pens to the smoking and processing plants. Other products from the Multi X family including Multi X Lightly Smoked Salmon, Latitude 45 Smoked Salmon Candy Bites and Latitude 45 Smoked Chipotle Salmon, were featured in SENA's New Product Showcase, in a sampling at the Sand Bar, and at the Multi X booth throughout the three-day event.

ABOUT ARKA

ArkA is the world's first vertically integrated salmon brand with a full line of antibiotic-free (ABF), Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Certified, Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4 Star Certified, fresh, frozen and smoked salmon products from the Magallanes Region of Chile, Region XII. Arka ultra-premium salmon is one of the world's most responsible, conscious, and scalable salmon brands available for retail and food service today.

ABOUT MULTI X

Founded in 1987 in Puerto Montt, Chile, Multi X are pioneers of Chilean aquaculture. The company actively invests and supports the development of Southern Chile, as it has for three decades. Multi X is committed to making the best salmon in the world, placing sustainability and transparency at the center of the business, managing our global impact, and generating responsible and sustainable value for society and its shareholders.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sophia Narvaez

Senior Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

954-864-9116

SOURCE Multi X