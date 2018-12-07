Multicam Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiCam Inc., a global supplier of CNC cutting solutions, celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Founded in 1989, MultiCam began with a single CNC Router appropriately named "The MultiCam" and has since then become one of the world's leading suppliers of CNC cutting technologies. MultiCam's early success was due to their strong value proposition, ease of use, and open architecture capability, which allowed end-users to use their preferred CNC software to operate the machine. Their systems remain open architecture however, to fulfill customer demands MultiCam developed their own highly intuitive software package, Coreo, to enhance a machine operator's workflow on all MultiCam cutting technologies.

"As we look ahead to the future of MultiCam, our ongoing success has been due to our continual innovation of our highly successful CNC products which reflect our commitment of delivering dependable, efficient, and robust cutting solutions," says Director of Global Sales and Marketing, Philip Fassnacht.

MultiCam is a well-known provider of USA engineered and manufactured CNC machinery, which has led to their steady growth even in a highly competitive CNC marketplace. From their early beginnings of manufacturing 3-5 machines per week, MultiCam has produced and shipped over 13,000 machines out of their 108,000 sq. ft. facility in North Texas. While CNC Routers have been their top seller since the company's debut, MultiCam has since added a full product family of Digital Cutters, Lasers, Plasmas, and Waterjets to their portfolio.

"We are extremely proud of our beginnings and of the fact that we can truly say that we are made in the USA yet we offer industry leading global sales and support. In our culture of continuous improvement, our team of highly talented and dedicated personnel is the real differentiator. They embrace challenges, educate machine operators, and offer creative solutions to help customers grow their business. This year is a very important milestone for us, our employees, and our customers who have made MultiCam what it is today," says Chairman/CEO, David Morse.

Originally, five employees, MultiCam has grown to employ hundreds of employees and committed partners around the globe. Through its 30-year history, MultiCam has expanded to include 60 Technology Centers around the world with 20 Technology Centers in North America alone.

SOURCE MultiCam Inc.