MultiCam To Host 30th Year Birthday Celebration

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiCam, a world-renowned USA builder of high-quality CNC machinery will be hosting their 30th year birthday celebration at its DFW Airport manufacturing facility, 1025 West Royal Lane, DFW Airport, TX on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Live demonstrations of MultiCam's CNC Routers, Plasma, Waterjet, Laser cutting, Digital finishing knife systems, and CNC software solutions will be on display.

"We are excited to Celebrate our 30th Anniversary with our employees and customers and equally excited to show some of our latest innovations in the Digital Finishing Industry with the all new Celero line of products that continue on a very high growth curve due to their disruptive performance gains vs. traditional cutter solutions." David Morse, CEO.

With the Printing industry moving toward faster and faster printers, printing speed is no longer a contributing factor to production delays. Production bottlenecks are now shifting to the finishing side. To satisfy demand for high-speed finishing devices, MultiCam's introduction of the new Celero 5153 High Speed finishing system, which delivers a 35% increase in cutting speeds of 6,000 inches per minute, bridges the gap between the Celero 5153c and the Celero 7 Series with cutting speeds of 7,800 inches per minute.

MultiCam will showcase the new Celero 5153c HS, with demonstrations of Celero 7322 Digital finishing system and APEX 3R router at the Printing United show, being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, October 23rd-25th, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For those attending Printing United, Wednesday, Oct 23rd, buses will be available to shuttle guests from the Omni Downtown, to MultiCam's 30th celebration.

ABOUT MULTICAM INC .

Founded in 1989, MultiCam is proud to have served the global manufacturing industry for 30 years, delivering high-quality Made-in-America products using American made steel, components, and people. MultiCam has delivered over 13,5000 machines, each made to order and built to last. MultiCam supplies innovative CNC cutting solutions for a multitude of industries and applications ranging from sign making to digital finishing, and aerospace to automotive, sheet-metal to plate-steel processing, hardwoods to cabinet making, thermoform trimming to plastics fabrication. MultiCam provides support to their global customers using a network of sales, service and process application experts, including 60 locations worldwide with 20 Technology Centers across North America. MultiCam's product portfolio include CNC Router, Digital Cutter, Laser, Plasma, and Waterjet cutting machines.

