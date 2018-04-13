MultiCam To Host Automation Showcase - May 2018

Featuring 13 Open Houses across the US and Mexico, MultiCam invites attendees from all over USA & Mexico to visit a nearby Tech Center to see their diverse product portfolio, which include Router, Knife, Plasma, Laser, and Waterjet machines. Each MultiCam Tech Center will be performing live machine demonstrations, providing cut samples, and much more! MultiCam's Application Specialists will also be available to help ensure attendees leave with the knowledge and understanding of which CNC system is best for their application and budget.

"We are very excited to show you our latest and greatest CNC technology solutions and world-class service and support at one of our global MultiCam Automation Showcase meetings near you. With over 60 locations around the world and unprecedented application knowledge, we look forward to understanding your needs and working to deliver the right solution to help your business grow," says Chairman/CEO David Morse.

To find a MultiCam Technology Center near you visit our website at https://www.multicam.com/category/open-houses/.

MultiCam's Automation Showcase Dates & Locations

Registration is free!

May 1-2 | Orlando, Florida

May 4 | Monterrey, Mexico

May 9-10 | Dallas, Texas [HQ]

May 11 | Cincinnati, Ohio

May 11-12 | Portland, Oregon*

May 16 | Atlanta, Georgia

May 17 | Anaheim, California

May 18 | Chicago, Illinois

May 22 | Charlotte, North Carolina

May 22-23 | Grand Rapids, Michigan

May 23 | Ft. Collins, Colorado

May 23 | Mexico City, Mexico

May 30-31 | Hackensack, New Jersey

*Exhibiting at the NBM Show

For more information, contact MultiCam Marketing, Email: marketing@multicam.com, Phone: (972) 929-4070, Fax: (972) 929-4071, Address: MultiCam Inc., 1025 West Royal Lane, DFW Airport, TX 75261, Web: www.multicam.com

ABOUT MULTICAM INC .

Since 1989, MultiCam Inc., has manufactured over 12,500 CNC (computer numerical control) cutting solutions for various industries around the world. The innovative company integrates advanced technology and value into highly productive systems that are easy-to-use and built to last. MultiCam manufactures CNC Router, Laser, Plasma, Waterjet, and Knife cutting machines at its 108,000-square-foot facility in North Texas. A global network of experts supports MultiCam, which includes 60 locations worldwide with 20 Technology Centers across North America.

