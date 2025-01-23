MULTICARE HOSPITAL WORKERS IN YAKIMA ORGANIZE WITH TEAMSTERS

169 Technicians, Technologists Vote Overwhelmingly to Join Teamsters Local 760

YAKIMA, Wash., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 760. The new Teamsters work as technicians and technologist at the health care facility.

"Teamsters Local 760 is thrilled to welcome nearly 200 workers at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital to the Teamsters family," said Richard Salinas, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 760. "In a decisive victory through an NLRB election, employees voted nearly six-to-one in favor of Teamsters representation. This achievement was made possible by the outstanding efforts of the steering committee, whose dedication drove this successful election to completion."

These workers were determined to become Teamsters after their hospital was bought out in 2023 and their benefits were slashed by the new employer. The technicians and technologists knew that they were stronger together and needed a union to amplify their collective voice and help them secure the wages and benefits they deserved.

"This historic moment is a testament to our collective power and unity. Together, we have demonstrated that when we come together as a team, we can achieve great things," said Jeremy Day, a new Teamster. "This victory not only marks a significant milestone for us but also sets a precedent for future technicians."

These new Teamsters will meet in February to start drafting contract proposals.

Teamsters Local 760 represents workers in central Washington. For more information, visit teamsters760.org.

