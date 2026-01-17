MULTICARE YAKIMA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL TEAMSTERS TO LAUNCH ULP STRIKE

News provided by

Teamsters Local 760

Jan 17, 2026, 06:00 ET

Teamsters Demand Fair First Union Contract 

YAKIMA, Wash., Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 200 health care workers at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, represented by Teamsters Local 760, will launch an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 a.m. 

The strike comes after the hospital failed to deliver on a fair contract that ensures better wages, improved health and retirement benefits, job security, and real respect on the job.

Local 760 has filed multiple ULPs against the hospital for making unilateral changes to working conditions without an agreement in place.  This group joined the Teamsters in January 2025.

Local 760 calls on MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital to negotiate seriously and show these critical health care workers the respect they have earned.

WHEN:   

Saturday, Jan. 17

6:30 a.m. PT  


WHO:       

Teamsters Local 760 members


WHERE: 

MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital              

2811 Tieton Drive                   

Yakima, WA 98902

Media Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 760

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS NURSES IN WASHINGTON RATIFY FIRST AGREEMENT

TEAMSTERS NURSES IN WASHINGTON RATIFY FIRST AGREEMENT

Dozens of nurses represented by Teamsters Local 760 at Lake Chelan Health hospital in Washington state have voted to ratify a strong first contract....
MULTICARE HOSPITAL WORKERS IN YAKIMA ORGANIZE WITH TEAMSTERS

MULTICARE HOSPITAL WORKERS IN YAKIMA ORGANIZE WITH TEAMSTERS

Workers at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 760. The new Teamsters work as technicians and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics