MULTICARE YAKIMA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL TEAMSTERS TO LAUNCH ULP STRIKE

Teamsters Demand Fair First Union Contract

YAKIMA, Wash., Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 200 health care workers at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, represented by Teamsters Local 760, will launch an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 a.m.

The strike comes after the hospital failed to deliver on a fair contract that ensures better wages, improved health and retirement benefits, job security, and real respect on the job.

Local 760 has filed multiple ULPs against the hospital for making unilateral changes to working conditions without an agreement in place. This group joined the Teamsters in January 2025.

Local 760 calls on MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital to negotiate seriously and show these critical health care workers the respect they have earned.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 17

6:30 a.m. PT



WHO: Teamsters Local 760 members



WHERE: MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital

2811 Tieton Drive

Yakima, WA 98902

