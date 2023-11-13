Multicenter Validation of the Novel Vivio® System for Non-Invasive Estimation of Elevated Left Ventricular End Diastolic Pressure

News provided by

Ventric Health

13 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Findings presented at the 2023 American Heart Association Scientific Symposium

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventric Health, a healthcare technology company and medical device provider focused on cardiovascular health, has announced data presented Saturday, November 11, at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Symposium highlighting a pivotal study demonstrating validation of a noninvasive brachial cuff-ECG system for estimation of elevated left ventricular end diastolic pressure (LVEDP). The study outcomes were presented during the symposium's Exciting Developments in Heart Failure Diagnosis and Evaluation session.

The measurement of LVEDP is an established diagnostic method to evaluate all types of heart failure (HF), but it is invasive, requiring an in-hospital procedure that limits widespread accessibility. The Vivio® System used in the study consists of a modified blood pressure cuff, a single-lead Bluetooth-enabled ECG, and an algorithm to identify patients with elevated LVEDP (>18mmHg) non-invasively.

In this multicenter, prospective U.S. study, 728 patients referred for left heart catheterization for routine clinical indications were enrolled. Measurements from a high-fidelity Millar catheter were compared with paired recordings from the Vivio® System. Data from the study met the efficacy endpoints, with the hold-out validation dataset showing a sensitivity of 0.80 [95% CI: 0.64 – 0.91] and a specificity of 0.83 [95% CI: 0.75 – 0.90].

"Data from this study provide the physician community with evidence that the Vivio® device plays an important role in improving the ability to accurately and non-invasively detect elevated LVEDP," said David M. Shavelle, MD, FACC, FASCAI, medical director, cardiology of MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and study principal investigator.

"These results highlight the vast potential of this novel technology to significantly improve clinicians' ability to diagnose HF in the outpatient clinic or home setting," said Derek Rinderknecht, Ph.D., Chief Technological Officer at Ventric Health. "We are pleased with the outcome of this work and look forward to positively impacting access in the communities that need it most through advancing health equity."

The Vivio® System received FDA 510(k) clearance in October 2023.

More information on the AHA abstract and study is available here: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.148.suppl_1.16544

About Ventric Health:

Ventric Health is a healthcare technology company and medical device provider transforming clinical interventions in cardiovascular health. We are the first and only company to enable non-invasive diagnosis of heart failure within a clinical and home health care environment, which has reshaped the diagnostic pathway for at-risk populations and set a new standard for the industry. Through our academic origins, we were able to capture unprecedented scientific data on the human heart and, today, are using that insight to develop a suite of innovations that reduces the impact of cardiovascular disease, enabling value-based care organizations and healthcare teams to lower costs and improve patient lives. To learn more visit https://www.ventrichealth.com/.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care system. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the regional community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center constantly re-invests itself to be on par with major academic institutions. Acquiring advanced technologies, along with specialists proficient and skilled with these technologies – give South Bay, Long Beach and Orange County residents access to the most minimally invasive procedures possible. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology, research, and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to Long Beach Medical Center and its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

Media Contact
Janet Mordecai
Amendola Communications for Ventric Health
[email protected]

SOURCE Ventric Health

Also from this source

Ventric Health Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Vivio®

Ventric Health Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Vivio®

Ventric Health, a healthcare technology company and medical device provider focused on cardiovascular health, today announced that its medical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.