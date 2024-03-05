Multichain Gaming Incentivization Token WUFFI Expands to Solana via Airdrop

Industry-wide gaming incentivization program expands from WAX to Solana, allocating 10% of the total WUF supply to BONK holders

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAX , one of the largest Web3 ecosystems for gaming and NFTs, today announces that WUFFI , a next-generation gaming meme-coin and incentivization token for third-party game developers, is expanding to the Solana network via an airdrop.

As part of this expansion, WUFFI has earmarked a significant allocation of WUF tokens for holders in the Solana ecosystem. This initiative welcomes new members to the $WUF Pack and strengthens the bond within its existing community.

WUFFI's journey has been marked by remarkable community support. The team's initial airdrop on the WAX blockchain resulted in a significant surge in active participants across platforms. The move to Solana is expected to further accelerate this momentum and bring new opportunities for enthusiast engagement and ecosystem growth.

In line with its community-focused approach, WUFFI will conduct a snapshot for BONK holders on the Solana network on March 28th at 4 PM PT to determine the distribution of WUFFI tokens.

The token allocation strategy for the Solana expansion allocates 10% of the total WUF supply to BONK holders. Eligibility for participation requires Solana wallets to hold a minimum of 25 million BONK tokens locked via https://bonkrewards.com .

WUFFI is an incentive token for third-party game developers that lays the groundwork for gaming and future game development. The broad distribution of $WUF lays the foundation for incentivizing third-party game developers to tap into a vibrant base of token holders and create games with ready-made reach and utility.

Each partner will provide unique utility to the project, ranging from gaming integrations to exclusive in-game items.

WUFFI will expand to more chains, including Solana, in the coming months and has already partnered with over 80 partners, including marketplaces like NFTHive and AtomicHub; games like Landbox, Music Mogul, FGL, and Brawlers, and more.

The WUFFI team invites cryptocurrency enthusiasts and Web3 gamers to join this exciting new chapter.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wuffi.io/

About WUFFI

WUFFI is a community-driven, multi-chain meme coin that has captured the hearts of cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement, WUFFI provides a fun and rewarding experience for its members across multiple blockchain networks.

