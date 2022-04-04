Multichain Metaverse Virtual Real Estate Marketplace Is Launching

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse developers and platforms haven't made it easy to purchase real estate, particularly across multiple blockchains. Origin provides a singular marketplace for users to buy, sell, and trade, metaverse land, and physical homes sold as NFTs. Similar to real-estate comparison platforms, Origin will be the place that connects sellers and buyers, making entry and scaling within any metaverse easy.

Origin Metaverse virtual real estate marketplace Fred Greene, Founder

According to Founder, Fred Greene, "the demand for metaverse land is continually growing. What the market needs is a single source of data. A reliable platform that simplifies the purchasing of land, while providing buyers and sellers with all the information they need to navigate the process".

Origin plans to fill a void in the current marketplace. This blockchain, crypto, NFT, and metaverse project caters to an ever-growing audience those existing platforms are unable to provide for. By seamlessly interacting with the hundreds, and in the future thousands, of tokens and metaverse worlds, the Origin marketplace will act as a middleman between sellers and buyers, simplifying transactions, minimizing the steps to complete a transaction, and making digital real estate accessible to everyone.

Built with both experts and novices in mind, Origin will exist to enable adoption for the masses into the metaverse and the advantages that come with it.

The benefits of Origin will extend beyond giving buyers access to real estate. By building a community of active and interested buyers, sellers will be able to put their listings in front of more people than ever before, driving interest and ensuring they achieve a fair price for their land. Additionally, simplifying the transaction process and being a multichain platform means the pool of potential buyers expands even further.

As projects evolve and more emerge, it can be difficult to establish a foothold in these communities as user experience becomes a little disconnected. Origin reopens those barriers by connecting today and tomorrow's architects and innovators with one another. These traditionally isolated worlds now have a bridge that brings them together – a streamlined marketplace where users of all platforms enjoy a unified cross-chain experience.

Currently, Origin is patent-pending and will be a marketplace that focuses on metaverse land. With plans to diversify, incorporating the sale of real-world land as NFTs through a licensed real estate brokerage.

Origin looks destined to become the go-to arena for buyers, renters, and sellers alike. By fostering healthy competition, creating a sustainable platform for growth, and providing a single source of truth for all metaverse real estate transactions.

Origin Metaverse will launch its private token sale for ORIGINMV tokens on Friday April 1, 2022. To learn more visit www.originmv.com

About Origin

Origin's marketplace is focused on providing users the ability to buy and sell land across the Metaverse and to transact physical real estate as NFTs through its marketplace. Origin's singular marketplace unifies these isolated worlds into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace, fully compatible with all platforms and cryptocurrencies.

