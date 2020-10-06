Multichannel News Wonder Women 2020 Wraps a Successful All-virtual Edition

There could not have been a more intimate, empowering setting for our industry to applaud our 'Women to Watch.' Tweet this

The virtual format conducted over the course of a multi-segment show, provided the MCN community a chance to celebrate the 2020 Wonder Women and Women to Watch, and also join them in a series of discussions exploring their careers, the future of the industry and how they are addressing current issues in the workplace -- touching on diversity, equality and inclusion. Along with emcee Hannah Storm of ESPN, three hosts led discussions that covered everything from social justice to life amid COVID-19 to career evolution.

"We also are delighted to note that our sponsors' support was unwavering during the transition from live to virtual -- every single one of them," continued Gibbons. "Our team also is especially thankful to our co-hosting supporter SeeHer."

Review the full list of 2020 Wonder Women and Women to Watch here and listed below in alphabetical order:

Friday Abernethy, SVP, Content Distribution, Univision

Tricia Alcamo , Group Vice President, Human Resources, Spectrum Enterprise

, Group Vice President, Human Resources, Spectrum Enterprise Lisa Bonnell , EVP, Comcast Global Audit & General Auditor, Comcast Corporation

, EVP, Comcast Global Audit & General Auditor, Comcast Corporation Samantha Cooper , Executive Vice President of Global Content Licensing, ViacomCBS

, Executive Vice President of Global Content Licensing, ViacomCBS Nancy Daniels , Chief Brand Officer , Discovery & Factual, Discovery Channel and Science Channel

, Chief , Discovery & Factual, Discovery Channel and Science Channel Rosalyn Durant , Senior Vice President, ESPN/Disney

, Senior Vice President, ESPN/Disney Mónica Gil, EVP, Chief Administrative & Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Georgia Juvelis , Executive Vice President - Corporate Communications, AMC Networks

, Executive Vice President - Corporate Communications, AMC Networks Jennifer Koester , Director of Telco and Video Distribution Partnerships, Google

, Director of Telco and Video Distribution Partnerships, Google Jeanine Liburd , Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer, BET Networks

, Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer, BET Networks Tina Perry , President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Stephanie Plasse , SVP & Deputy General Counsel, A+E Networks

Nominations are now open for the 2021 edition, taking place September 27 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, NYC. MCNWONDERWOMEN.COM

