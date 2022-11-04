Multichannel Order Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multichannel Order Management Market by Component (Software & Services), Deployment Mode, Application, Organization Size, Vertical (Retail, e-commerce, and Wholesale, Manufacturing, and Transportation & Logistics) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multichannel order management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 from USD 2.7 billion in 2022.

Marketplaces, social media platforms, and online websites have all seen an increase in popularity as a result of expanding digitization activities in multichannel order management, it is anticipated that such developments would help the multichannel order management market to grow rapidly.

Due to an unforeseen increase in demand from numerous platforms and changing organizational structures, multichannel order management has proven difficult for businesses and their customers. In order to manage orders originating from various channels, cutting-edge multichannel order management software and services are being deployed.

The major market players such as include IBM, SAP, HCL Technologies, Oracle, and Salesforce, have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares.

Based on deployment mode, cloud deployment mode to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

The cloud-based multichannel order management deployment mode is an economical and effective approach for enterprises to handle large data concerns. Organizations can lower their infrastructure costs due to the pay-per-use pricing structure of cloud solutions. Due to the fact that no data must be stored on-premises, both the original investment and ongoing maintenance costs for these solutions are drastically reduced. The cloud deployment mode is anticipated to register the largest market size and is projected to grow from USD 1,182 million to USD 1,752 million during the forecast period.

The component segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The amount of data that needs to be analyzed is increasing daily as a result of the rise in the number of data-generating sources. Services that form an integral part of the multichannel order management architecture includes product maintenance, training, and consultation. Vendors can develop and improve the inventory process with the help of multichannel order management services. It is further categorized into managed and professional services. In the multichannel order management market, the services sector as a whole has a significant impact. These services help with cost-cutting, revenue growth, and staff performance enhancement. The Service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

For businesses that provide multichannel Order Management solutions, Asia Pacific has provided attractive market potential. During the forecast period, it is anticipated to become the region with the fastest rising demand for multichannel order management solutions. As businesses in this region quickly implement multichannel order management solutions to satisfy client demand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow strongly.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Multichannel Order Management Market

4.2 Market, by Vertical

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 Market, by Component and Deployment Mode

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Booming Retail and Ecommerce Vertical

5.2.1.2 Growth in Multichannel Selling

5.2.1.3 Low Initial and Operational Costs

5.2.1.4 Growing Number of Internet Users

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Breaches Over Internet

5.2.2.2 Requirement for Stronger Confidentiality and Data Safety

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential for Online Sales

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption by Smes

5.2.3.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.3.4 Organizations' Willingness to Use Advanced Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise

5.2.4.2 Issues Related to It Modernization

5.2.4.3 Data Gaps and Inconsistencies

5.3 Evolution

5.4 Multichannel Order Management Market: Ecosystem

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Retail, Ecommerce, and Wholesale

5.5.1.1 Food & Beverages

5.5.1.1.1 Use Case 1: Graeter's Ice Cream Automates 100% of Orders with Custom Functionality Backed by Skunexus

5.5.1.1.2 Use Case 2: Square Helps Boston Beer Launch and Increase Sales of Its New Brands Online

5.5.1.2 Health & Wellness

5.5.1.2.1 Use Case 1: Orderhive Has Been a Turning Point for Wholesome Goods

5.5.1.3 White Goods

5.5.1.3.1 Use Case 1: Shopify Makes It Simpler for Small Enterprises to Set Up Stores Online

5.5.1.4 Automotive

5.5.1.4.1 Use Case 1: Increasing Sales and Event Registrations Using Personalized, Multichannel Automotive Marketing Campaigns

5.5.1.5 Apparel

5.5.1.5.1 Use Case 1: Tcns Clothing Co. Ltd. Achieves 9X Growth in Sales Using Unicommerce

5.5.2 Manufacturing

5.5.2.1 Use Case 1: Brightpearl Takes the Weight Off Strength Shop with Advanced Automation and Turbocharged Order Processing

5.5.3 Transportation & Logistics

5.5.3.1 Use Case 1: Reynolds Towing Uses Mobile Payments to Help 30% More Customers a Day

5.5.3.2 Use Case 2: Software Interface Made It Easier for Clients to Use the Hubbed Service

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for Multichannel Order Management Market

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Pricing Model Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Growing Need to Provide Better Customer Experience and Gain Supply Chain Visibility

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1.1 Enables Companies to Lower Risk, Reduce Complexity, and Increase Roi

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.2.1 Need to Manage Order Fulfillment Process

6.3.1.3 Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.3.1 Ensure Minimum Risk and Offer Cost Optimization

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Growing Concern to Manage Workflow Management Process

7 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Increasing Concerns About Operators Managing Multiple Orders from Sales Channels

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Problems with Delivery of Multichannel Customer Experience

8 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Need to Enhance Control Over Supply Chain Accessibility

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness, Ease of Access, and Scalability to Boost Adoption of Cloud

9 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

9.2 Order Fulfillment

9.2.1 Documenting

9.2.2 Bulk Printing

9.3 Inventory Management

9.3.1 Sales Forecasting

9.3.2 Inventory Analysis

9.3.3 Barcode Scanning

9.4 Channel Integration

9.4.1 Network Inventory Optimization

9.4.2 Sales Channel Optimization

9.4.3 Centralized Data Repository

9.5 Workflow Automation

9.5.1 Order Routing Optimization

9.5.2 Automatic Invoicing

9.6 Integrated Pos

9.6.1 Cash Management

9.6.2 Advance Product Search Filters

9.6.3 Payment Integration

9.7 Other Applications

10 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Multichannel Order Management: Enterprise Use Cases

10.2 Retail, Ecommerce, and Wholesale

10.2.1 Mode of Business

10.2.1.1 Online

10.2.1.2 Offline

10.2.2 Product Type

10.2.2.1 Health & Wellness

10.2.2.1.1 Integrated Order and Inventory Management to Facilitate Better Health and Wellness Services for Consumers

10.2.2.2 Food & Beverages

10.2.2.2.1 Growing Need for Real-Time Visibility into Order Status and Delivery of Foods Items

10.2.2.3 White Goods

10.2.2.3.1 Growing Urbanization in Retail Industry to Drive Demand for White Goods

10.2.2.4 Automotive

10.2.2.4.1 Need to Understand Customers and Improve Performance

10.2.2.5 Other Product Types

10.3 Manufacturing

10.3.1 Growing Need to Improve Productivity and Provide Effective Customer Service

10.4 Transportation & Logistics

10.4.1 Multichannel Logistics Help Organizations Operate at Lower Risk During Unanticipated Supply Chain Delays

11 Multichannel Order Management Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies

12.3 Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players

13.2.1 Ibm

13.2.2 Sap

13.2.3 Oracle

13.2.4 Salesforce

13.2.5 Hcl Technologies

13.2.6 Zoho

13.2.7 Brightpearl

13.2.8 Square

13.2.9 Selro

13.2.10 Linnworks

13.2.11 Vinculum

13.2.12 Freestyle Solutions

13.2.13 Aptean

13.2.14 Etail Solutions

13.2.15 Selleractive

13.2.16 Delhivery

13.2.17 Cloud Commerce Pro

13.2.18 Quickbooks Commerce

13.2.19 Unicommerce

13.2.20 Saleswarp

13.2.21 Contalog

13.2.22 Browntape

13.2.23 Appian

13.3 Startup/Sme Profiles

13.3.1 Multiorders

13.3.2 Manageecom

13.3.3 Evanik

13.3.4 Geekseller

13.3.5 Skusuite

13.3.6 Skunexus

13.3.7 Newfold Digital

13.3.8 Emerge App

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

