Multiconsult

Mar 18, 2025, 02:18 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2025 

Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has published its annual report for 2024 today. 

The company publishes the annual report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as an interactive PDF, both available as attachments to this release. The annual report is also available on the company's website: www.multiconsultgroup.com   

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected] 

Media contact:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: [email protected]

This is information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/4120063/3325467.pdf

Multiconsult - Annual report 2024_F41 web

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/4120063/3325468.zip

5967007LIEEXZXG9GO07-2024-12-31-0-en.zip

