MulticoreWare and Cipia will showcase Next-Gen 60GHz Radar and Camera Fusion Powered In-Cabin Monitoring System at CES 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc. a global technology company offering software solutions & engineering services and Cipia have teamed up to showcase a cutting-edge demonstration of in-cabin monitoring sensor fusion at CES 2025. This demonstration fuses 60GHz radar and IR camera technologies, combining their strengths to present precise tracking of driver and occupant vital signs, even in complex conditions.

MulticoreWare's radar sensor data processing expertise has led to a robust solution for tracking vital signs and detecting child presence, with significant applications across the healthcare and automotive industries, enhancing safety and wellbeing This advanced technology contributes to real-time monitoring, enabling improved decision-making and proactive interventions.

By collaborating with Cipia, a leader in computer vision and AI in-cabin monitoring solutions, MulticoreWare aims to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver advanced safety solutions for the automotive industry.

Vish Rajalingam, VP & GM, Mobility & Transportation BU at MulticoreWare, said, "We are excited to partner with Cipia to advance in-cabin safety. Together, we are showcasing innovative radar and IR camera fusion, optimized for edge computing platforms. This partnership will foster innovation, leading to advancements enhancing vehicle safety and driver experience."

MulticoreWare specializes in optimizing AI solutions for automotive computing platforms, leveraging the power of heterogeneous computing to achieve exceptional performance and efficiency. The company excels in delivering cutting-edge solutions for ADAS and In-Cabin applications on industry-leading SoCs. With deep expertise in sensor signal processing and embedded software, MulticoreWare enables customers to create innovative, fully integrated solutions for software-defined vehicles.

Tal Krzypow, VP Product & Strategy at Cipia, said, "MulticoreWare's expertise in radar sensor data processing and embedded platform optimization perfectly complements our advanced computer vision AI-based in-cabin monitoring solutions. We are laying the foundation to deliver cutting-edge safety features based on multi sensor fusion."

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering using vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare's solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Smart Health, IoT, Industrial, Robotics, Smart Cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (driver and occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds sixty-seven design wins across eleven car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China.

