Multicultural Magazine Focuses on Anti-Racism, Globalism and COVID-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culturs magazine's "Time for Change" issue tackles some of today's most important multicultural issues from a global perspective — including viewpoints on what is "Blackness," COVID-19 experiences and anti-racism resources. On newsstands now, this historic Colorado-based print publication celebrates cross-cultural identity with emphasis on People of Color (POC). The only publication of its kind, Culturs' content focuses on immigrants, refugees, Third Culture Kids, Expats and multi-ethnic people.

Culturs - the global multicultural magazine's "Time for Change" issue (l t r) subscriber cover and retail cover Culturs Editor-in-Chief, Doni Aldine

"Culturs amplifies voices for intersectional cultural identities," says Editor-in-Chief, Doni Aldine (doni.culturs.org), an Afro-Latina who lived in five cultures on four continents before age 12 and two more cultures before adulthood. "Culturs was specifically created for those in-between culture, race, ethnicity, nations and locations and especially those who experienced this during their formative years. All of the dimensions of hidden diversity are addressed in each issue, fulfilling a need for a large segment of our world's rapidly-growing geographically mobile and culturally fluid audience," she says.

According to the United Nations, more than 238 million people around the globe live outside their passport countries, yet no one media outlet fully addresses their needs. "This culturally fluid population typically believes itself highly culturally aware; yet, issues specific to POC often are not considered," Aldine says. "The need for intersectional cultural perspectives is necessary to understand those who may look like us, but don't necessarily think like us — hidden diversity is becoming more and more prevalent." As current events unfolded, the Culturs team scrapped its June issue as it went to press, pivoting to produce "Time for Change" and slashing their normal four-month production time to 10 days.

The "Time for Change" issue was inspired by Aldine's Costa Rican father, who succumbed to COVID-19 amidst a second battle with cancer. Social justice issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement and the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on POC in the U.S., underscore the need for broader perspectives on culture and race. "Time for Change" tackles those issues from a rarely acknowledged viewpoint and includes an exclusive interview from "White Fragility" author Robin D'Angelo, a much-anticipated African-American Princess photo spread by Hollywood stylist LaChanda Gatson and tips on how to be anti-racist. On faculty at Colorado State University, Aldine teaches "Media and Global Culture Identity," which educates budding journalists on cultural fluidity and the importance of a truly multicultural perspective in journalism.

"Time for Change" is on newsstands in North America at Whole Foods, Sprouts and Books-a-Million. Find a store near you at Cultursmag.com/United-States-Print-Stores, or subscribe at Cultursmag.com

ABOUT: Culturs is a global multicultural philanthropic brand that brings lifestyle content to culturally fluid populations whose lives are punctuated by "straddling" different cultures during their formative years. The missing "e" in CULTURS represents the population's hidden diversity. Proceeds support cross-cultural education. Visit www.Culturs.org for details.

