Multicultural, Multigenerational and Making Waves

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The workplace of the future will be defined by the "Now Generation" – millennials and Generation Z workers who now already make up the largest contingent of employee pools at many of America's corporations.

They're also the cohort who represent the changing face of U.S. demographics as the most culturally diverse group who have new expectations and will set new standards for diversity and inclusion.

The Asian American Business Roundtable (AABR) Summit V will host top business leaders from some of the nation's biggest brands to lead discussions and catalyze practical solutions to these changing business dynamics in an exclusive one-day conference at New York University on January 8, 2020 titled "The Young and The Relentless: How the Now Generation is redefining diversity in the workplace."

Headlining the 2020 Summit is visionary corporate leader Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, who will kick off the Summit with Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of Life Biosciences and former Chief Scientific Officer of PepsiCo in a conversation about authentic leadership, changing paradigms and the importance of diverse talent development.

As one of the most prominent Asian American business leaders, and having been one of the few highprofile Asian female CEOs, Ms. Nooyi embodies the mission of the AABR's parent organization, the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), which advocates for more Asian Americans to take up leadership roles and for Asian women in particular to be better represented in senior positions.

"For more than 25 years, our organization has sought to amplify the voices and presence of Asian Americans in businesses and as entrepreneurs within the mainstream economy by celebrating senior role models through our Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business awards and by facilitating conferences like this that convene discussions on best practices and proposals that turn into actions," said John Wang, Founder and President of the AABDC.

Summit V features three panels as well as three concurrent breakout panels geared toward equipping Employee Resource Groups. Topics to be covered include "Reimagining the Purpose of a Corporation," "Diversity and Innovation: to the Power of 5 (generations)" and "Leadership Evolution: Engaging and elevating Asian American talent."

Distinguished speakers include: Thomas Nides, Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley and former Deputy Secretary of State; Raj Dhanda, CEO of Black Creek Group; Lisa Chang, Chief People Officer of Coca-Cola; Pamela Lipp-Hendricks, Head of Executive Talent Management and Diversity Corporation of JPMorgan Chase; James Lee, Chief Operating Officer of SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, and Eugene Kelly, VP, Diversity & Inclusion of Colgate-Pamolive.

Terri Cooper, Chief Inclusion Officer of Deloitte US; Umran Beba, Chief Global Diversity and Engagement Officer, PepsiCo; Anish Batlaw, Operating Partner, Operations Group, General Atlantic; Willard Laverne McCloud III, VP of HR and Global head of Diversity & Inclusion, Pfizer; and Yau Cheng, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, BNY Mellon, are among the senior executives who will be presenting views and leading discussions on the themes. JuE Wong, Former President of Elizabeth Arden, and Michael Chen, CEO of Chen & Associates, are Co-Chairs of the Summit.

The fifth annual Asian American Business Roundtable is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo Foundation, MGM, Goldman Sachs, Colgate-Palmolive and Hennessy X.O.

Join hundreds of business professionals from across the nation, from a range of industries, and representing various communities, at this impactful event.

About Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC)

Asian American Business Development Center was established in New York City in 1994 to promote greater recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy. Over the years, AABDC has created a significant presence within the Asian American business community. Its initiatives include being an intermediary between China and the U.S. for mutual business opportunities.



Since 2001, AABDC's Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business has recognized more than 850 talented business professionals and entrepreneurs.

AABDC founder John Wang has been widely recognized for his groundbreaking work in promoting the Asian American business community. In 2019, he was awarded the "Outstanding Business Leadership Award" by the Asian American Insurance & Financial Professional Association.

