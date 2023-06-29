Multiexperience Development Platforms Market size to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2027: Growing penetration of cloud computing to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-experience development platforms market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,670.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (IT and telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the IT and telecom segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The ongoing business transformation in the IT and telecom industry, where business processes are being digitized through operational efficiency and process optimization are the factors driving the segment growth. The growing penetration of cloud computing is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the proliferation of the cloud phenomenon is driving the adoption and proliferation of multi-experience application development platforms and integrated systems across all industries due to the cost-effectiveness, flexibility, agility, speed, and simplicity inherent in managing cloud-delivered applications. Download a Sample Report!

Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appian Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Convertigo SA, Globant SA, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Neutrinos, Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Progress Software Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Siemens AG, Temenos Headquarters SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (IT and telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Multiexperience development platforms market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appian Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Convertigo SA, Globant SA, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Neutrinos, Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Progress Software Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Siemens AG, Temenos Headquarters SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Multiexperience Development Platforms Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Application integration for the mobile device platform is identified as an emerging trend shaping the multiexperience development platforms market. The adoption of home office policies that allow access to work via virtual desktop infrastructure has become widespread over time. Due to the advent of multi-experience development platforms, the integration of data and applications can become more intuitive and accessible across devices and platforms, providing users with a secure and integrated experience. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

Data privacy and security concerns challenge the growth of the multiexperience development platforms during the forecast period. Various enterprise organizations prefer cloud-based solutions over on-premises solutions because they are more cost-effective and accessible. Thus, cost-effective cloud-based solutions and agility are ideal for businesses with limited budgets and expertise. Additionally, the advantages of cloud-based solutions include simplified management of software maintenance and upgrades, low up-front costs, effective security, high reliability, and integration capabilities to fill functional gaps in existing systems and processes. But organizations transfer data and information to the cloud only if the services are reliable and secure. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Multiexperience Development Platforms Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multiexperience development platforms market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the multiexperience development platforms market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the multiexperience development platforms market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multiexperience development platforms market vendors

The rapid application development (RAD) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 129.02 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by capacity (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is notably driving the market growth.

The product design development services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,739.02 million. This product design development services market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, therapeutic equipment, clinical laboratory equipment, and others), end-user (medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). Advancements in healthcare technology are the key factor driving the growth of the global product design development services market.

Multiexperience Development Platforms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,670.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appian Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Convertigo SA, Globant SA, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Neutrinos, Oracle Corp., OutSystems Software em Rede SA, Pegasystems Inc., Progress Software Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Siemens AG, Temenos Headquarters SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

