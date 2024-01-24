Multifamily Industry Leader Jeff Proebstle Returns to SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings as Chief Sales Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings announced that veteran multifamily industry leader, Jeff Proebstle, has been named Chief Sales Officer, marking his return to the SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings team.

Proebstle has a long career history with SatisFacts, having originally joined the organization in 2005. In 2018, with a wealth of knowledge to share, Proebstle ventured into the start-up world. Since then, he has held various leadership roles helping start-ups bring new technologies to multifamily owners and operators to optimize their operations and strengthen their asset value.

Now, in 2024, Proebstle returns to the SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings team, bringing with him a fresh perspective from his experiences over the past five years. His knowledge of SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings tools and solutions, combined with these new insights, enable him to confidently hit the ground running in this new role.

"Multifamily residents of today are demanding more transparency and authenticity when choosing a place to call home. It's the foundation of their day-to-day, and their largest expense each month," Proebstle said. "It's a unique vantage point to be in the middle of such a symbiotic relationship like renter and management."

"In helping management to create a better experience for the renter, the renter reciprocates by creating value for the owner – everyone wins," added Proebstle. "It's really that simple, and very gratifying when it all comes together. I couldn't think of a better place to make a difference than SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings."

Proebstle's leadership will help drive even faster innovation in the company through a shared vision of educating and assisting management companies and owners in creating authentic and exceptional experiences for residents, ultimately adding value and enhancing their bottom line.

"Jeff has a genuine passion for helping guide the multifamily industry in developing exceptional resident experiences that mutually benefit residents and management. We're thrilled to welcome such a dedicated industry leader back to the team," said James Watters, Director of Operations at SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings. "Jeff's expertise, energy, and experience make him more than capable of ensuring that SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings continue to lead in helping the entire multifamily ecosystem – residents and management alike – thrive."

