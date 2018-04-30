Multifamily Industry Veteran Michael Brown Named President of Steadfast Management Company

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Michael Brown as president of Steadfast Management Company," said Rod Emery, chief executive officer of Steadfast Companies. "Michael's 30 years of real estate management experience, primarily in the multifamily sector, will make him an instrumental part of our continuing success."

Prior to joining Steadfast, Brown served as divisional vice president for the western US with Camden Property Trust, one of the nation's largest apartment-focused real estate investment trusts, and in senior positions with a number of multifamily real estate firms, including Western National Group, Stellar Management, KOR Realty Group, R.W. Selby & Company and The RREEF Funds.

He has also served as president of the Orange County Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®) and as a board member of several associations, including the Tri-County and San Diego Apartment Associations, the Industry Council of the California Apartment Association, as well as the Apartment Association of California Southern Cities.

Brown earned his bachelor's degree in business finance from San Diego State University and has a CPM® designation and ARM ® certification.

The company further announced that Randall Ell and Kelly J. McCunniff have also joined Steadfast Companies as chief operating officer and chief administrative officer, respectively.

"In addition to the appointment of Michael as president of Steadfast Management Company, we have added two new key senior executive leaders to the Steadfast team, Randall Ell as chief operating officer and Kelly J. McCunniff as chief administrative officer," added Emery. "Both Randall and Kelly have extensive and impressive backgrounds in the multifamily sector, and add tremendous value to our senior management team."

Ell previously worked as chief operating officer with Corvias Military Housing, senior vice president of asset management for Lennar Multifamily Communities and as a principal and founding partner of Allegiant Residential. He spent an additional 13 years working as executive vice president of Summit Properties and president of Summit Management Company – a publicly held REIT with 90 properties and 24,000 units. He will oversee business operations for Steadfast Companies with an emphasis on property management. Ell is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics.

McCunniff will oversee asset management and marketing of Steadfast's current portfolio and all aspects of human resources. He brings 15 years of asset management experience to his new role, having previously served as chief operating officer of Arnel Management Company, senior vice president of asset and property management with The REMM Group, and as senior vice president of asset and property management with Core Realty Holdings.

McCunniff earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Southern California and a master's degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University. He is a former board member of the South Coast Apartment Association, an affiliate board member of the South Coast Metro Alliance and the immediate past chair and current member of the board of the California Apartment Association.

About Steadfast Companies

Since its formation in 1994, Steadfast Companies and its affiliates have developed into an integrated, multifaceted real estate investment management company that today owns and/or operates a diverse portfolio of more than $5.4 billion in multifamily, senior, office and hospitality projects across the United States and Mexico. For more information on the company, visit www.steadfastcompanies.com.

