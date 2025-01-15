SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multifamily Innovation® Council today announced the launch of its pioneering Industry Beta Program, marking a significant milestone in multifamily innovation with 84 leading owner/operator companies already committed to participation.

This initiative represents the largest coordinated effort to advance technological innovation and AI implementation in the multifamily industry's history.

Multifamily Innovation® Council Launches Groundbreaking Industry Beta Program

The program, headquartered at the state-of-the-art nectarflow® Innovation and AI Lab in Scottsdale, Arizona, has garnered extraordinary interest from industry leaders, with participating companies representing portfolios ranging from boutique operations to those managing over 100,000 units. Initial research shows that 71% of participating companies are "definitely committed" to implementing new innovations, highlighting the industry's readiness for technological transformation.

"The overwhelming response to this beta program demonstrates the multifamily industry's urgent desire for structured innovation," said Patrick Antrim, Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation® Council. "We're not just testing new technologies; we're creating a framework for the future of multifamily operations."

The program features:

Quarterly immersive events at the nectarflow® Innovation and AI Lab

Structured beta testing and research protocols

Direct collaboration between industry stakeholders

Comprehensive feedback loops for product refinement

Access to cutting-edge AI and automation solutions

The Industry Beta Program addresses critical challenges facing the multifamily industry by:

Streamlining the introduction of new products and technologies

Providing structured feedback mechanisms for innovation partners

Creating a collaborative ecosystem for industry advancement

Enabling efficient evaluation of emerging solutions

Participation in the beta program is exclusive to Multifamily Innovation® Council members and Partners, ensuring focused engagement from the industry's top 1% of executives committed to transformation. The program's quarterly events in 2025 will provide immersive experiences where attendees can interact with emerging technologies and participate in hands-on demonstrations.

"This program represents a fundamental shift in how our industry approaches innovation," added Patrick Antrim. "By bringing together forward-thinking executives, technology partners, and industry experts, we're creating opportunities for collaborative advancement in the multifamily industry."

For more information about the Multifamily Innovation® Industry Beta Program and Council membership opportunities, visit multifamilyinnovation.com.

About Multifamily Innovation® Council

The Multifamily Innovation® Council is the premier executive-level membership organization focused on driving innovation and technological advancement in the multifamily industry. The Council brings together the top 1% of industry leaders committed to reshaping the future of multifamily operations through the intersection of Leadership, Technology, AI, and Innovation.

Contact Information:

Patrick Antrim

Chairman

Multifamily Innovation® Council

480-719-4409

multifamilyinnovation.com/council

SOURCE Multifamily Leadership