Multifamily Leadership Announces Finalists for the 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily®

Oct 21, 2022, 08:09 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national finalists for the official Best Places to Work Multifamily® will be honored during the upcoming Multifamily Innovation® Summit on December 7-8, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
At the Summit, each company will learn how they ranked nationally amongst the other participants and will be recognized on stage for their incredible achievement.
An exciting new development with the awards this year is the addition of categories.
68 of the finalists are Multifamily Management/Owners. 24 of those finalists were ranked in the 1- 4,999 units category. 37 were ranked in the 5,000 - 19,999 units category and 7 were ranked in the 20,000+ units category.
As a separate category, 15 Multifamily Suppliers/Vendor finalists will learn how they rank nationally.
And finally, 58 of the finalists will find out how they rank on the Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women list.
In its 8th year, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program continues to fulfill its mission to advance leadership and innovation for multifamily professionals by recognizing those organizations who own, manage, and support apartment communities nationwide and who are making an impact in the world through employee engagement.
"This is our opportunity to showcase the hard work, loyalty, and dedication of everyone who helps make the multifamily industry what it is today. We love recognizing the people within these incredible companies every year and showcasing what they're doing in order to receive this honored distinction within the multifamily industry. These are the best of the best building healthy organizations from the ground up," stated Carrie Antrim, CO-Founder of Multifamily Women®.
Patrick Antrim, CEO of Multifamily Leadership explained, "Next generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact in the world. Companies have been measuring resident satisfaction for years and the leading indicator for organizational success is the link between employee engagement and the resident experience. Employees are presented with hundreds of opportunities each day to be their best, but it's the behavior that drives a successful organization, not satisfaction or size. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."
The national research and benchmarking program demonstrates the industry's focus on people, while illustrating its overall potential— as it annually contributes more than 3.4 trillion-dollars to the U.S. economy and supports more than 17.5 million jobs.
Leaders who are looking to drive their teams forward are encouraged to register and attend the upcoming Multifamily Innovation® Summit on December 7-8, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, regardless if they're participating in the Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be secured here as well for those who want to get their brands in front of these top CEOs and decision-makers not only at the Summit but across all of Multifamily Leadership's social media platforms, broadcast emails, and website.
So, without further ado, the 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily® finalists arranged alphabetically are:
Alco Management, Inc.
Apartment Dynamics, LLC
APARTMENT SEO, LLC
ApartmentGeofencing.com
Ashford Communities
Avanti Residential
Baron Properties
Berger Rental Communities
BSR REIT
Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.
CHARLESGATE
Chestnut Hill Realty
City Heights Asset Management LLC
Confluence Communities
Continental Properties
Croatan Investments
DASMEN Residential
Decron Properties
Domuso
Eenhoorn, LLC
FCI Residential
Fogelman Properties
Frankforter Group
Gables Residential
Ginsburg Development Companies, LLC
GoldOller Real Estate Investments
GrayCo Properties, LLC
Hankin Apartments
IMT Residential
Indus Communities
ITEX
JVM Realty
Keener Management
Knock CRM
Lantower Residential
Laramar Group
Lawson
Leonardo247, Inc.
LoanBoss
LURIN Property Management
Marquis Asset Management
Mission Rock Residential, LLC
Morgan Properties
MRI Software
Northland Investment Corporation
NorthPoint Management
O'Brien Realty Group
Passco Companies
Peak Properties
Peg Property Management Group
Perennial Properties
Picerne Real Estate Group
PLK Communities
Poole & Poole Architecture, LLC
Portico Property Management
Presidium
RealSource Properties
Redwood Property Investors, LLC
RentDebt Automated Collections
Rently
REPLI
Respage
ResProp Management
Scully Company
Security Properties Residential LLC
Stoa Group
StoneRiver Company
SYNC Residential
The Bascom Group
The Franklin Johnston Group
The Garrett Companies
The KSC Group
The Life Properties
The Prime Company
The RADCO Companies
The REMM Group
The Westover Companies
Valiant Residential
WeDoTrash
Weller Management
WRH REALTY SERVICES, INC.
Zego
Zocalo Community Development
